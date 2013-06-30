Rock en Seine 2013

Aug 23 - Aug 25 2013

Saint-Cloud, France (Domaine national de Saint-Cloud)

109 euros (3-Day)

The Rock en Seine festival is a three-day Rock 'n roll festival, held at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Ch

!!!
Official
ASAP Rocky
Official
Alt-J
Official
Belle & Sebastian
Official
Big Black Delta
Official
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Official
CHVRCHES
Official
Chance the Rapper
Official
DIIV
Official
Daughter
Official
Eels
Official
Franz Ferdinand
Official
Fritz Kalkbrenner
Official
Gary Clark Jr.
Official
Hanni El Khatib
Official
Is Tropical
Official
Johnny Marr
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
La Femme
Official
Laura Mvula
Official
Lianne La Havas
Official
Mac Miller
Official
Major Lazer
Official
Ms Mr
Official
Nine Inch Nails
Official
Parquet Courts
Official
Patrice
Official
Paul Kalkbrenner
Official
Phoenix
Official
Phoenix
Official
SKATERS
Official
Savages
Official
Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings
Official
Skip the Use
Official
Surfer Blood
Official
System of a Down
Official
Tame Impala
Official
Team Ghost
Official
The Bloody Beetroots
Official
The Child of Lov
Official
The Computers
Official
The Pastels
Official
Tomahawk
Official
Valerine June
Official
Vitalic
Official
Wall of Death
Official
Wavves
Official

