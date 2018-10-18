Rock en Seine 2019

Aug 23 - Aug 25 2019

Paris, France (Domaine National de Saint-Cloud)

Rock en Seine a three-day rock music festival, held at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, the Château de Saint-Cloud’s park, west of Paris, inside the garden designed by André Le Nôtre. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down August 23rd-25th.

Other years
Rock en Seine 2019
The Cure [NEW]
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

