Rock in Rio 2019

Sep 27 - Oct 06 2019
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Barra Olympic Park)
Rock in Rio is a recurring music festival originating in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It later branched into other locations such as Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas. Rock in Rio is one of the largest music festivals in the world, with 1.5 million people attending the first event, 700,000 attending the second and fourth, about 1.2 million attending the third, and about 350,000 people attending each of the three Lisbon events. The 2019 edition of Rock in Rio Brazil goes down September 27th-29th and October 3rd-6th.