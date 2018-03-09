Rock Werchter 2018

The third installment in the band’s EP trilogy is currently being finished, according to Trent Reznor.
Marking their first such outing in four years, band will play shows in the US and Canada beginning in June.
Plus, the Seattle rockers are finishing up their first album in five years.
Pearl Jam, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers, David Byrne, and Noel Gallagher are just some of the names playing the Belgium festival this summer.
De La Soul, Little Simz, Bootie Brown, and more will join the band on their March trek.
Coming in advance of a new studio album due out later this year.
The first live performance of the Lullabies to Paralyze track in 12 years.
“We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.”
The alternative rock legends will embark on a 14-date outing in June.