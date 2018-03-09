Rock Werchter 2018

Book tickets

Jul 05 - Jul 08 2018

Werchter, Belgium (Werchter Festivalpark)

102 euro (1-Day); 238 euro (Festival Pass)

Official Website

Rock Werchter is an annual music festival held in the village of Werchter since 1976 and is a large sized annual rock music festival. The festival takes place across four days, drawing over 150,000 people.

Other years
Albert Hammond Jr. [NEW]
Official
Alice in Chains
Official
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Official
Angus & Julia Stone
Official
Arctic Monkeys
Official
At the Drive-In
Official
Ben Howard
Official
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Official
CHVRCHES
Official
Courteeners
Official
Curtis Harding [NEW]
Official
David Byrne
Official
Dermont Kennedy
Official
Durand Jones And The Indications
Official
Eels
Official
Fever Ray
Official
First Aid Kit
Official
Fleet Foxes
Official
Franz Ferdinand
Official
George Ezra
Official
Gorillaz
Official
IAMDDB
Official
Idles
Official
Jack Johnson
Official
Jack White
Official
James Bay
Official
Jorja Smith [NEW]
Official
Kaleo
Official
Kali Uchis
Official
Khalid
Official
London Grammar
Official
MGMT
Official
Marshmello
Official
NAO
Official
Naaz
Official
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Official
Nine Inch Nails
Official
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds [NEW]
Official
PVRIS
Official
Pale Waves
Official
Parov Stelar [NEW]
Official
Pearl Jam
Official
Petit Biscuit
Official
Post Malone [NEW]
Official
Queens of the Stone Age
Official
Rival Sons
Official
Rone
Official
Russ
Official
Sam Fender [NEW]
Official
Sigrid
Official
Snow Patrol
Official
Steven Wilson
Official
Stone Sour
Official
Susanne Sundfør
Official
The Breeders [NEW]
Official
The Killers
Official
The Kooks
Official
The Script
Official
The Struts
Official
The Vaccines
Official
The White Buffalo
Official
Triggerfinger
Official
Vince Staples
Official
Warby Jets
Official
Wolf Alice [NEW]
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
1 comment
Related Articles
Nine Inch Nails, photo by Heather Kaplan
Nine Inch Nails to release new EP before the end of June

The third installment in the band’s EP trilogy is currently being finished, according to Trent Reznor.

by March 15, 2018, 2:08pm
2 comments
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys announce 2018 North American tour dates

Marking their first such outing in four years, band will play shows in the US and Canada beginning in June.

by March 12, 2018, 11:13am
0 comments
Alice in Chains, photo by Johnny Buzzerio
Alice in Chains announce 2018 summer tour dates

Plus, the Seattle rockers are finishing up their first album in five years.

by
0 comments
Rock Werchter reveals 2018 lineup, and it’s a whopper

Pearl Jam, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Nine Inch Nails, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers, David Byrne, and Noel Gallagher are just some of the names playing the Belgium festival this summer.

by March 09, 2018, 10:01am
0 comments
Gorillaz, photo by Ben Kaye
Gorillaz announce Latin American tour dates for 2018

De La Soul, Little Simz, Bootie Brown, and more will join the band on their March trek.

by February 08, 2018, 12:42pm
1 comment
Arctic Monkeys announce preliminary 2018 tour dates

Coming in advance of a new studio album due out later this year.

by January 30, 2018, 12:23am
0 comments
QOTSA return to the stage: Josh Homme doesn’t kick anyone, performs “Everybody Knows That You Are Insane”: Watch

The first live performance of the Lullabies to Paralyze track in 12 years.

by January 26, 2018, 6:03pm
1 comment
Jack White, wanting his concerts to be a “100% human experience,” bans cell phones

“We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it IN PERSON.”

by January 24, 2018, 10:29am
13 comments
Pearl Jam announce 2018 European tour, festival appearances

The alternative rock legends will embark on a 14-date outing in June.

by December 01, 2017, 10:25am
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo