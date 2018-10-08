Rock Werchter 2019

Rock Werchter 2019Book tickets
Jun 27 - Jun 30 2019
Werchter, Belgium (Festivalpark)
Rock Werchter is four days, four stages with the biggest headliners, young talents, raging rockers, incredible singer-songwriters, new names and the coolest beats around. Rock Werchter books acts from all kinds of genres. In 2019 Belgium’s largest summer festival takes place between Thursday, June 27th and Sunday, June 30th. Rock Werchter is a unique experience. The line-up is always world-class, the conditions exceptional and the festival feeling omnipresent. Rock Werchter is a multi-award-winning international hit and a regular fixture in every music lover’s diary.