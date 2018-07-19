Rolling Loud Bay Area 2018

Book tickets

Sep 15 - Sep 16 2018

Oakland, California (Oakland Coliseum Grounds)

$177.99 (GA)

Official Website

Rolling Loud Festival is one of rap’s premier music festival experiences. The festival was the brainchild of co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matthew Zingler, who began organizing shows in 2010. The two created Rolling Loud Festival in 2015 as a one-day festival for 6,000 attendees. Four years later, the festival’s Miami chapter has expanded into a successful three-day event, with the festival expanding worldwide, arriving in Southern California and the Bay Area in 2017, and reaching Tokyo in 2018. Rolling Loud Bay Area 2018 occurs on September 15-16 at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA.

Other years
Rolling Loud Festival
$uicideboy$
Official
BLOCBOY JB
Official
Buddy
Official
Chief Keef
Official
Cousin Stizz
Official
E-40
Official
Famous Dex
Official
Gucci Mane
Official
IAMSU!
Official
JUICE WRLD
Official
Jaden Smith
Official
Joey Bada$$
Official
Kamaiyah
Official
Kevin Gates
Official
Lil Baby
Official
Lil Skies
Official
Mozzy
Official
Pusha-T
Official
Rae Sremmurd
Official
Ric Wilson
Official
Rich the Kid
Official
Robb Bank$
Official
Saweetie
Official
Sheck Wes
Official
Ski Mask the Slump God
Official
Towkio
Official
Travis Scott
Official
Trippie Redd
Official
Vic Mensa
Official
Wiz Khalifa
Official
Young Thug
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Meek Mill at the BET Awards 2018 get woke
Meek Mill debuts “Stay Woke” at BET Awards: Watch

Featuring Miguel, the politically provocative performance depicted police officers shooting a young black girl.

by June 24, 2018, 10:48pm
0 comments
Austin City Limits Festival 2018
Austin City Limits Music Festival 2018

The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is an annual music festival held in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas on two consecutive three-day weekends. The 2018 edition goes down October 5th-7th and October 12th-14th.

by June 19, 2018, 3:30pm
0 comments
Treasure Island Festival 2018
Treasure Island Music Festival 2018

Treasure Island Music Festival (TIMF), one of the West Coast’s most celebrated and beloved music festivals, is returning for its eleventh year with a weekend full of music and entertainment on October 13–14, 2018, at a brand new location — …

by May 16, 2018, 1:08pm
0 comments
Modest Mouse Isaac Brock Tour
Modest Mouse announce 2018 fall tour dates

The Pacific Northwest outfit will be on the road through October.

by May 15, 2018, 5:41pm
0 comments
Rolling Loud Festival
Rolling Loud Festival 2018

One of the hip-hop’s premiere music festival, Rolling Loud returns to Miami, Florida from May 11th-13th, 2018.

by May 09, 2018, 6:08pm
0 comments
J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye
J. Cole announces 2018 North American tour featuring Young Thug

In support of his record-breaking new album, KOD.

by May 08, 2018, 12:54pm
0 comments
Cardi B, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cardi B cancels summer tour dates due to pregnancy

Axed dates include festivals in Texas, Florida, New York, and Denmark.

by April 26, 2018, 10:45am
0 comments
Princess Nokia drops new mixtape, A Girl Cried Red: Stream

Plus, watch a video for the mixtape’s lead single, “Your Eyes Are Bleeding” and see the rapper’s upcoming tour dates.

by April 12, 2018, 11:25pm
0 comments
Cardi B, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cardi B is spending $300,000 on production for her 35-minute Coachella set

The fast-rising rapper is only being paid $70,000 for the performance.

by April 11, 2018, 9:15pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo