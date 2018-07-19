Rolling Loud Bay Area 2018

Oakland, California (Oakland Coliseum Grounds)

$177.99 (GA)

Official Website

Rolling Loud Festival is one of rap’s premier music festival experiences. The festival was the brainchild of co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matthew Zingler, who began organizing shows in 2010. The two created Rolling Loud Festival in 2015 as a one-day festival for 6,000 attendees. Four years later, the festival’s Miami chapter has expanded into a successful three-day event, with the festival expanding worldwide, arriving in Southern California and the Bay Area in 2017, and reaching Tokyo in 2018. Rolling Loud Bay Area 2018 occurs on September 15-16 at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA.