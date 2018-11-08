Rolling Loud Festival 2019

May 10 - May 12 2019

Miami, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

Expanding from two to three days and moving from Bayfront Park to Miami Gardens, Rolling Loud’s Miami festival was the biggest rap event of 2018. Running it back for their biggest victory lap yet, Rolling Loud announces its return to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for Rolling Loud 2019, celebrating its fifth year. Occurring on May 10-12, 2019, Rolling Loud’s fifth annual hometown festival promises to once again unite rap’s biggest names for an eventful bash.

