Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Dec 14 - Dec 15 2018

Los Angeles, California (Banc of California Stadium Grounds)

$199 (GA); $379 (VIP)

Fresh off a massively successful festival in the Bay Area, Rolling Loud heads down I-5 to Los Angeles to host another carnival for the culture. Bringing out hip-hop’s best and brightest to the City of Stars for a nonstop two-day event, Rolling Loud Los Angeles goes down December 14th-15th, 2018 at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds in downtown Los Angeles.

Rolling Loud Festival
21 Savage
Official
Bali Baby
Official
Blocboy JB
Official
Buddy
Official
Cardi B
Official
Chief Keef
Official
Cousin Stizz
Official
Curren$y
Official
Famous Dex
Official
G Perico
Official
Gunna
Official
JUICE WRLD
Official
Jazz Cartier
Official
Kash Doll
Official
Kodak Black
Official
Lil Mosey
Official
Lil Skies
Official
Lil Uzi Vert
Official
Lil Wayne
Official
Lil Yachty
Official
Mozzy
Official
Nipsey Hussle
Official
PNB Rock
Official
Playboi Carti
Official
Post Malone
Official
Preme
Official
Reason
Official
Ric Wilson
Official
Rich the Kid
Official
Rico Nasty
Official
SOB x RBE
Official
Saint Jhn
Official
Ski Mask the Slump God
Official
Smokepurpp
Official
Tobi Lou
Official
Trippie Redd
Official
Ty Dolla $ign
Official
Tyga
Official
Wiz Khalifa
Official
Young Thug
Official
Yung Pinch
Official

No comments
