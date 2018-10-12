Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018Book tickets
Dec 14 - Dec 15 2018
Los Angeles, California (Banc of California Stadium Grounds)
$199 (GA); $379 (VIP)
Fresh off a massively successful festival in the Bay Area, Rolling Loud heads down I-5 to Los Angeles to host another carnival for the culture. Bringing out hip-hop’s best and brightest to the City of Stars for a nonstop two-day event, Rolling Loud Los Angeles goes down December 14th-15th, 2018 at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds in downtown Los Angeles.