Roskilde Festival 2018

Roskilde, Denmark (Dyrskuepladsen Darupvej)

2100.00 DKK (GA)

With more than 175 music acts in the line-up performing on eight stages and over 100,000 passionate music lovers gathered for a full week, Roskilde Festival is among the most unique music festival experiences in the world. A position the festival has held since the early 1970s.

The full festival journey in Roskilde is an eight-day exploration of music, artistic expression, delicious food, sustainability, love, community and party – located just 35 kilometers outside of the Danish capital of Copenhagen, also the distance to the nearest international airport (Copenhagen Airport).

Roskilde Festival is 100 % non-profit and created by dedicated volunteers. All profits are donated to cultural and humanitarian purposes by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society.