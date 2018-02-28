Roskilde Festival 2018

Jun 30 - Jul 07 2018

Roskilde, Denmark (Dyrskuepladsen Darupvej)

2100.00 DKK (GA)

With more than 175 music acts in the line-up performing on eight stages and over 100,000 passionate music lovers gathered for a full week, Roskilde Festival is among the most unique music festival experiences in the world. A position the festival has held since the early 1970s.

The full festival journey in Roskilde is an eight-day exploration of music, artistic expression, delicious food, sustainability, love, community and party – located just 35 kilometers outside of the Danish capital of Copenhagen, also the distance to the nearest international airport (Copenhagen Airport).

Roskilde Festival is 100 % non-profit and created by dedicated volunteers. All profits are donated to cultural and humanitarian purposes by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society.

(Sandy) Alex G
Official
6Lack [NEW]
Official
Alex Vargas
Official
Black Star (Talib Kweli & Mos Def) [NEW]
Official
Boris & Merzbow
Official
Bruno Mars
Official
C.V. Jørgensen
Official
Cardi B
Official
Celeste
Official
Chelsea Manning
Official
Chelsea Wolfe
Official
Clutch
Official
David Byrne
Official
Dead Cross [NEW]
Official
Descendents
Official
Eminem
Official
Fever Ray [NEW]
Official
First Aid Kit
Official
Fleet Foxes
Official
Four Tet [NEW]
Official
Gorillaz
Official
Juana Molina
Official
Kelly Lee Owens
Official
Khalid
Official
Laurel Halo [NEW]
Official
Lekhfa
Official
Mogwai
Official
My Bloody Valentine [NEW]
Official
Myrkur
Official
Nathan Fake
Official
Nine Inch Nails [NEW]
Official
Odesza
Official
Oh Sees
Official
Omni
Official
Palm
Official
Peter Sommer
Official
Preoccupations
Official
Sampha [NEW]
Official
Sigrid
Official
Slaves
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Stefflon Don
Official
Stormzy
Official
Superorganism [NEW]
Official
The Blaze
Official
The Minds of 99
Official
Vince Staples
Official
Watain
Official
Wilkinson
Official
Yasuaki Shimizu
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

