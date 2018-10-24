Roskilde Festival 2019

Jun 29 - Jul 06 2019

Roskilde, Denmark (Dyrskuepladsen Darupvej)

2100 DKK (Festival Pass)

With more than 180 music acts in the line-up performing on eight stages and over 130,000 passionate music lovers gathered for a full week, Roskilde Festival is one of the most unique music festival experiences in the world. A position the festival has held since the early 1970s. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 29th – July 6th.

Roskilde 2019
Alma
Full of Hell & The Body
Julia Holter
Nicola Cruz
Parquet Courts
Rival Consoles
Testament
Tirzah
Travis Scott
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Roskilde 2019
