Santa Teresa Festival 2018

May 18 - May 20 2018

Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec (Various Venues)

$25-$50 (1-Day); $95 (3-Day); $300 (VIP)

Santa Teresa Festival is a multi-venue music festival taking place in the heart of Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec from May 18th-20th, 2018.

(Sandy) Alex G
Official
Abra
Official
Alice Glass
Official
Charly Bliss
Official
DJDS
Official
Dead Obies
Official
Feist
Official
Fucked Up
Official
Ghostemane
Official
Her
Official
Jacques Greene
Official
July Talk
Official
La messe transfiguree de Klo Pelgag avec VioleTT
Official
Lil Uzi Vert
Official
Marc Hervieux
Official
Michael Sparks & Friends
Official
Milk & Bone
Official
Mount Kimbie
Official
Nick Murphy
Official
Nothing, Nowhere.
Official
Rone
Official
Ski Mask the Slump God
Official
Stars
Official
The Messthetics
Official
The Voidz
Official
Todd Terje (DJ Set)
Official
Tommy Genesis
Official
Trippie Redd
Official
Wolf Parade
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

