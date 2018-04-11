Santa Teresa Festival 2018

2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.
The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is a multi-day indie music festival in Montreal, Quebec, that is held annually at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène every summer. Over the course of several days, over 100 bands will take to the …
Festival d’été de Québec (Quebec City Summer Fest) returns to 10 indoor and outdoor venues in the world heritage UNESCO site of Québec City from July 5 – 15. One of the oldest music festivals in North America, the programming …
The Weeknd, Future, Dave Matthews Band, Sturgill Simpson, Phoenix, and The War on Drugs are among the many other acts set to appear at the Canadian festival.
The David Lynch Foundation is excited to announce the return of the Festival of Disruption – this time in NYC. The third iteration of the immersive festival, curated entirely by auteur filmmaker/artist David Lynch, will be taking place May 18th …
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Angel Olsen, Animal Collective, and Flying Lotus will appear at the two-day event taking place this May.
All in continued support of Love What Survives, the British outfit’s third album.
Now in its second year, the annual Vancouver based Westward Music Festival will take place across multiple venues in the heart of the downtown core from September 13-16.
Some very special shows in support of LCD’s American Dream.