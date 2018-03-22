Sasquatch! Music Festival 2018

Sasquatch! Music Festival 2018Book tickets
May 25 - May 27 2018
George, Washington (Gorge Amphitheatre)
$325 (GA)
Sasquatch! established itself as a premier destination festival as well as the crown jewel of music events in the Pacific Northwest. With the breathtaking Gorge Amphitheatre overlooking Washington’s Columbia River, festival creator and producer Adam Zacks set out to match the strength of the location with a stellar and unique lineup year after year that aims to be a music lover’s paradise.