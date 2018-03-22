Sasquatch! Music Festival 2018

May 25 - May 27 2018

George, Washington (Gorge Amphitheatre)

$325 (GA)

Sasquatch! established itself as a premier destination festival as well as the crown jewel of music events in the Pacific Northwest. With the breathtaking Gorge Amphitheatre overlooking Washington’s Columbia River, festival creator and producer Adam Zacks set out to match the strength of the location with a stellar and unique lineup year after year that aims to be a music lover’s paradise.

(Sandy) Alex G
Official
Alex Lahey
Official
Algiers
Official
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Official
Barclay Crenshaw
Official
Benjamin Clementine
Official
Big Thief
Official
Bon Iver
Official
CCFX
Official
Charly Bliss
Official
Chastity Belt
Official
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Official
Curtis Harding
Official
David Byrne
Official
Dhani Harrison
Official
Escort
Official
Explosions in the Sky
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Girlpool
Official
Grizzly Bear
Official
Hippo Campus
Official
Hurray For the Riff Raff
Official
Jacob Banks
Official
Jai Wolf
Official
Japandroids
Official
Japanese Breakfast
Official
Jeff Rosenstock
Official
Jlin
Official
Julien Baker
Official
Lemaitre
Official
Lizzo
Official
Magic Sword
Official
Margo Price
Official
Mimicking Birds
Official
Modest Mouse
Official
NAO
Official
Neko Case
Official
Noname
Official
Oliver
Official
PUP
Official
Pedro the Lion
Official
Perfume Genius
Official
Petit Biscuit
Official
Phoebe Bridgers
Official
Pickwick
Official
Pond
Official
Ray Lamontagne
Official
Rostam
Official
Sango
Official
Shakey Graves
Official
Slowdive
Official
Snakehips
Official
Soccer Mommy [NEW]
Official
Son Little
Official
Spoon
Official
TV on the Radio
Official
Tank & The Bangas
Official
Tash Sultana
Official
The National
Official
The Suffers
Official
The Weather Station
Official
Thundercat
Official
Thunderpussy
Official
Tokimonsta
Official
Tune-yards
Official
Tyler Childers
Official
Tyler the Creator
Official
Typhoon
Official
Vince Staples
Official
What So Not
Official
White Reaper
Official
Whitney
Official
Wolf Parade
Official

Related Articles
David Byrne, photo by Jody Rogac
David Byrne adds new dates to massive American Utopia world tour

A new leg of US dates scheduled for September and October, including a run of East Coast shows stretching from Maine to Florida.

by March 14, 2018, 10:39am
2 comments
Bon Iver, photo by Nina Corcoran
Bon Iver announces 2018 summer tour dates

Justin Vernon and co. will play headlining shows in May, June, and August.

by March 12, 2018, 10:42am
1 comment
David Byrne performs on Late Show with Stephen Colbert
David Byrne stages highly choreographed performance of “Everybody’s Coming to My House” with Stephen Colbert: Watch

The Talking Heads frontman supports his newly released album, American Utopia.

by March 10, 2018, 12:17pm
1 comment
Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste decries lack of “value” put on live music: “We’re on the verge of a drought”

“Just found out despite huge crowds down under we are basically losing money,” Droste writes in an Instagram story

by March 05, 2018, 6:50pm
1 comment
Spoon (photo by Amy Price) and Grizzly Bear (photo by Scott Newton)
Spoon and Grizzly Bear team up for co-headlining tour

For every ticket sold, $1 will go to support charities seeking to end gun violence.

by
0 comments
Phoenix and Whitney, photos by David Brendan Hall and Heather Kaplan
Phoenix covers Whitney’s “No Woman” for triple j’s Like a Version: Watch

An electro-heavy take on the Chicago band’s sepia-toned torch song.

by March 01, 2018, 7:10pm
0 comments
Neko Case
Neko Case announces sprawling, 30-date tour of North America

She’ll be hitting the road with Ray Lamontagne this summer.

by
0 comments
Size Doesn’t Matter: Why Festivalgoers Should Think Smaller

Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.

by February 09, 2018, 1:45pm
4 comments
Sasquatch! reveals 2018 lineup: Bon Iver, The National, David Byrne, and Modest Mouse lead the way

Plus: Tyler the Creator, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Spoon, Grizzly Bear, Explosions in the Sky, Neko Case, Vince Staples, and many more.

by February 05, 2018, 1:12pm
0 comments
