Secret Solstice 2018

Jun 21 - Jun 24 2018

Reykjavík, Iceland (Engjavegur 7)

Secret Solstice is a multi-genre music festival taking place in Reykjavík, Iceland. The sixth edition goes down June 21st-24th, 2018.

Other years
6LACK
Official
A-Trak
Official
Agent Fresco
Official
Alvia
Official
Bonnie Tyler
Official
Charlotte de Witte
Official
Clean Bandit
Official
Death From Above
Official
Droog
Official
Earthgang
Official
Egyptian Lover
Official
Gentleman’s Dub Club
Official
Godlink
Official
Gucci Mane
Official
Hildur
Official
Högni
Official
IAMDDB
Official
J HUS
Official
JFDR
Official
Klose One
Official
Skream
Official
Slayer
Official
Steve Aoki
Official
Stormzy
Official
VÖK
Official
Úlfur Úlfur
Official

