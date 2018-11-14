Shaky Knees Music Festival 2019

May 03 - May 05 2019

Atlanta, Georgia (Central Park)

$179 (GA); $595 (VIP)

With more than 60 bands each year Shaky Knees is a rock-lover’s dream. Since its inception, Shaky Knees has featured a diverse lineup ranging from world-renowned acts to up-and-coming artists. Shaky Knees Music Festival returns to Atlanta’s Central Park from May 3rd-5th, 2019.

Shaky Knees 2019 festival
Beck
Official
Black Lips
Official
CHON
Official
Cage the Elephant
Official
Calpurnia
Official
Curtis Harding
Official
Dashboard Confessional
Official
Deerhunter
Official
Electric Guest
Official
Face to Face
Official
Father John Misty
Official
Foals
Official
Foxing
Official
Gary Clark Jr.
Official
Grouplove
Official
Honne
Official
IDLES
Official
Incubus
Official
Interpol
Official
Jade Bird
Official
Japanese Breakfast
Official
Julia Jacklin
Official
Liz Phair
Official
Low Cut Connie
Official
Lucy Dacus
Official
Mark Lanegan
Official
Mipso
Official
Natalie Prass
Official
Oh Sees
Official
Peach Pit
Official
Pedro the Lion
Official
Phosphorescent
Official
Rayland Baxter
Official
Ruen Brothers
Official
Sharon Van Etten
Official
Slothrust
Official
Soccer Mommy
Official
Tame Impala
Official
Tash Sultana
Official
Tears For Fears
Official
The Dandy Warhols
Official
The Joy Formidable
Official
The Murlocs
Official
The Nude Party
Official
The Struts
Official
Tyler Childers
Official
Wallows
Official
Welshly Arms
Official
Wilderado
Official
Yellow Days
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Shaky Knees 2019
