SKOOKUM Festival 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia (Stanley Park)

CA$289 - CA$319 (GA)

Official Website

In the heart of Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park, SKOOKUM features an eclectic mix of today’s contemporary music along with live art, sculpture, and multimedia installations, all set in a spectacular vibrant coastal atmosphere just minutes from downtown Vancouver.

Music will be complemented by remarkable culinary dishes from some of Vancouver’s most notable chefs and restaurateurs with tasting areas showcasing some of the best premium BC wines, local distilleries and craft breweries.