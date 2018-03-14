SKOOKUM Festival 2018

Sep 07 - Sep 09 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia (Stanley Park)

CA$289 - CA$319 (GA)

In the heart of Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park, SKOOKUM features an eclectic mix of today’s contemporary music along with live art, sculpture, and multimedia installations, all set in a spectacular vibrant coastal atmosphere just minutes from downtown Vancouver.

Music will be complemented by remarkable culinary dishes from some of Vancouver’s most notable chefs and restaurateurs with tasting areas showcasing some of the best premium BC wines, local distilleries and craft breweries.

Arkells
Official
Bahamas
Official
Barney Bentall
Official
Belle Game
Official
Black Pistol Fire
Official
Blue Rodeo
Official
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Official
Chromeo
Official
Cold War Kids
Official
Current Swell
Official
Dear Rogue
Official
Delhi 2 Dublin
Official
Father John Misty
Official
Florence and the Machine
Official
Greta Van Fleet
Official
Hey Ocean!
Official
Matt Andersen
Official
Metric
Official
Mother Mother
Official
Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Official
Said the Whale
Official
St. Vincent
Official
Stereophonics
Official
The Killers
Official
The War on Drugs
Official
The Zolas
Official
Whitehorse
Official
Yukon Blonde
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Related Articles
Porno For Pyros
Porno For Pyros to reunite at Perry Farrell’s bonkers Las Vegas attraction

Kind Heaven is a “music, food, danger, fashion, exoticism, exploration, mystery and spiritual enlightenment” coming to Vegas in 2019.

by March 17, 2018, 5:22pm
0 comments
Album Review: David Byrne Bristles with Wit Across American Utopia

The ex-Talking Head frontman presents a chaotic and contradictory America with music to match.

by March 09, 2018, 12:07pm
2 comments
Jonny Greenwood shares “Dark Streets” from You Were Never Really Here score: Stream

Greenwood describes his Phantom Thread follow-up as “a mixture of string music, electric guitar and some sparse rhythms.”

by March 02, 2018, 6:21pm
0 comments
Jon Hopkins, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jon Hopkins shares four-minute trailer of new music: Watch

Along with a note reassuring that more material is on the way soon.

by February 23, 2018, 11:20am
0 comments
Tool
Tool to begin recording new album in March: “This is progressive metal at its most atmospheric”

Guitarist Adam Jones offers a new update in wake of comments from frontman Maynard James Keenan saying he had finished a majority of the album’s lyrics.

by February 17, 2018, 1:35pm
2 comments
Andrew W.K. unveils “Music Is Worth Living For”, first song in nine years: Stream

Lead single from You’re Not Alone is “an effort to remind myself that life is worth living, if for no other reason than because of the beauty music conveys.”

by January 12, 2018, 9:55am
0 comments
Line up, ladies: Guy on Craigslist looking for “two beautiful women” to never leave his side at Coachella

“I am not interested in any romantic encounters with you, I promise.”

by January 07, 2018, 1:00pm
1 comment
Why Brand New and Others Didn’t Make the Year-End Cut

Three top music critics discuss a year full of allegations against bands they loved.

by December 06, 2017, 11:00am
17 comments
photo by Philip Cosores
Japandroids cover The Tragically Hip’s “Nautical Disaster” in honor of Gord Downie: Watch

Fellow Canadian rockers honor The Tragically Hip frontman, who died just last week.

by October 25, 2017, 3:20pm
1 comment
