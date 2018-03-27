Sled Island Festival 2018

Jun 20 - Jun 24 2018

Calgary, Alberta (Various Venues)

The annual Sled Island Music Festival sets itself apart by presenting a thoughtfully-chosen lineup of music, comedy, film and art in more than 35 venues across Calgary, Alberta each June.

Bat Fangs
Official
Cherry Glazerr
Official
Deerhoof
Official
Dirty Projectors
Official
Eucademix
Official
Grouper
Official
Guerilla Toss
Official
Harrison Brome [NEW]
Official
John Maus
Official
Josh pan [NEW]
Official
Lido Pimienta
Official
Lithics
Official
Mary Timony Plays Helium [NEW]
Official
Mount Eerie
Official
Mount Kimbie [NEW]
Official
Shabazz Palaces
Official
The Body
Official
Tyondai Braxton
Official
Ufomammut
Official
Wand
Official
Wye Oak
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

