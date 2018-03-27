Sled Island Festival 2018

The Newport Folk Festival is an American folk-oriented music festival in Newport, Rhode Island, which began in July 1959. The festival is often considered one of the first modern music festivals in America and remains a focal point in the …
The Sziget Festival is one of the largest music and cultural festivals held in Europe. It is held every August in northern Budapest, Hungary, on Óbudai-sziget, a leafy 108-hectare island on the Danube. More than 1,000 performances take place each …
Montreal festival also promises The National, James Blake, St. Vincent, Lykke Li, Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Jenny Lewis, Portugal. the Man, and many more.
McFarland also faces 40 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of federal wire fraud.
Their first full trek behind last year’s self-titled album.
Award winning festival bluedot returns to the incredible Jodrell Bank Observatory, home of the iconic Lovell telescope for a weekend of deep space discovery and superlative sounds. A truly stellar line-up of music featuring 2018 headliners The Chemical Brothers, The …
The three-day comedy and music festival goes down in San Francisco this June.
Panorama Music Festival returns for its third engagement to New York City’s Randall’s Island Park from July 27th-29th, 2018. A celebration of the city’s unique creative community, the critically-acclaimed festival pairs a diverse lineup of top-notch talent with immersive art …
Future Islands, Julien Baker, Moses Sumney, and Alvvays among the other acts set to join The National in their hometown of Cincinnati.