Smokin’ Grooves Festival 2018

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2018 Summer Jam is the annual hip-hop fest held in East Rutherford, New Jersey and sponsored by New York-based radio station Hot 97FM. Normally held in June, the concert features the most popular acts that hip-hop and R&B have to offer … by Alex Young

Middle of the Map Fest 2018 The 8th annual Middle of the Map Festival features 70 bands performing over two days in Kansas City, Missouri. The event goes down June 29th-30th, 2018. by Alex Young

FYF Fest 2018 FYF Fest i an annual three-day music festival held at the Los Angeles Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 and is now soley produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live. The … by Alex Young