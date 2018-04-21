Smokin’ Grooves Festival 2018

Summer Jam is the annual hip-hop fest held in East Rutherford, New Jersey and sponsored by New York-based radio station Hot 97FM. Normally held in June, the concert features the most popular acts that hip-hop and R&B have to offer …
The 8th annual Middle of the Map Festival features 70 bands performing over two days in Kansas City, Missouri. The event goes down June 29th-30th, 2018.
FYF Fest i an annual three-day music festival held at the Los Angeles Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. It was founded by Sean Carlson in 2004 and is now soley produced by Goldenvoice, a subsidiary of AEG Live. The …
Kings of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Belle and Sebastian, The Pretenders, and The Specials also confirmed for California festival.
Ice-T, Brockhampton, Atmosphere, Logic, Russ, Jaden Smith, Kamaiyah are among the other notable acts playing the Minnesota hip-hop fest.
Plus, the Brooklyn outfit will tour North America this spring.
The three-day comedy and music festival goes down in San Francisco this June.
Smith calls the 10-day festival “the ‘must see’ event of the summer!”
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley, in the Colorado Desert. It was co-founded by Paul Tollett …