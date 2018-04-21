Smokin’ Grooves Festival 2018

Jun 16 - Jun 16 2018

Long Beach, California (The Queen Mary)

$99 - $175 (GA)

Smokin’ Grooves Festival is a one-day hip-hop event put on by Goldenvoice. It goes down Saturday, June 16th, 2018 in Long Beach, California.

Smokin Grooves Festival
Alina Baraz
Ari Lennox
Childish Major
Erykah Badu
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Les Nubians
Lion Babe
Madlib
Madlib
Majid Jordan
Miguel
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Omarion
Ravyn Leane
Smino
Soulection
THEY.
The Roots with Busta Rhymes
Thundercat
Xavier Omar
Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def)
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

