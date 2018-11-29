Sónar Festival 2019

Jul 18 - Jul 20 2019

Barcelona, Spain (Various Venues)

€ 170 (GA)

Sónar is an arts, design, and electronic music festival held annual in Barcelona, Spain. The festival has been divided into two parts since its inception: Sónar by Day and Sónar by Night, with Sónar+D, a three-day congress dedicated to creativity, technology and business running concurrently since 2013. The 2019 edition of the festival takes place July 18th-20th, and promises over 130 live performances.

Other years
Sonar Festival 2019
ASAP Rocky
Official
Actress
Official
Andy C
Official
Artwork
Official
Bad Gyal
Official
Bruce Brubaker
Official
Deena Abdelwahed
Official
Disclosure (DJ Set)
Official
Dixon
Official
FKJ
Official
Floating Points
Official
K A R Y Y N
Official
Lotic
Official
Max Cooper
Official
Maya Jane Coles presents Nocturnal Sunshine
Official
Murlo
Official
Nicola Cruz
Official
Octavian
Official
Paul Kalkbrenner
Official
Ross From Friends
Official
Skepta
Official
Slikback
Official
Snakehips
Official

