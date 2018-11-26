Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival 2019

May 17 - May 19 2019

Columbus, Ohio (MAPFRE Stadium)

$199.50 (GA); $379.50 (VIP)

The inaugural Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival replaces the long-standing Rock On The Range, America’s largest and most acclaimed rock festival, which routinely sold out over its 12-year span. Sonic Temple debuts at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, May 17, Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Sonic Temple 2019
Action Bronson
Official
Andrew Dice Clay
Official
Architects
Official
Avatar
Official
Bad Wolves
Official
Badflower
Official
Basement
Official
Beartooth
Official
Black Coffee
Official
Black Label Society
Official
Black Pistol Fire
Official
Boston Manor
Official
Bring Me the Horizon
Official
Chevelle
Official
Counterfeit.
Official
Disturbed
Official
Don Bronco
Official
Foo Fighters
Official
Ghost
Official
Gojira
Official
Halestorm
Official
Hands Like Houses
Official
Henry Rollins
Official
Ho99o9
Official
In This Moment
Official
Issues
Official
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Official
Killswitch Engage
Official
Lamb of God
Official
Mark Lanegan Band
Official
Meshuggah
Official
Parkway Drive
Official
Pauly Shore
Official
Pussy Riot
Official
Refused
Official
Scars on Broadway
Official
System of a Down
Official
Teenage Wrist
Official
The Black Dahlia Murder
Official
The Cult
Official
The Distillers
Official
The Fever 333
Official
The Hives
Official
The Pretty Vicious
Official
The Prodigy
Official
The Struts
Official
Tom Morello
Official
While She Sleeps
Official
Yungblud
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Sonic Temple 2019
