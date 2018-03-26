Sonoma Harvest Music Festival 2018

Book tickets

Sep 22 - Sep 23 2018

Napa Valley, California (B.R. Cohn Winery)

$255 (GA); $500 (VIP)

Official Website

The Sonoma Harvest Music Festival at B.R. Cohn is everything you love in a music festival and nothing you don’t! No other festival offers the world’s top musicians paired with Sonoma Valley’s famous laid-back atmosphere, hospitality, incredible wines and farm-inspired cuisine in an intimate vineyard setting steeped in wine country history and charm.

Con Brio
Official
Lake Street Dive
Official
Rayland Baxter
Official
Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Official
Shovels & Rope
Official
The Avett Brothers
Official
The Head and the Heart
Official
The Suffers
Official
ZZ Ward
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

No comments
