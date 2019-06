Sonoma Harvest Music Festival 2019

Sonoma Valley, California (B. R. Cohn Winery)

$249 (GA)

BottleRock Presents, producers of BottleRock Napa Valley, announces the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, bringing music back to B.R. Cohn Winery. The 2019 edition takes place over two weekends (September 14th-15th and September 21st-22nd) and promises two distinct lineups.