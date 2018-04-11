Splendour in the Grass 2018

Jul 20 - Jul 22 2018

Byron Bay, Australia (North Byron Parklands)

$179 AU (1-Day); $399 AU (3-Day)

Splendour In the Grass is an annual music and arts festival held in Byron Bay, Australia. As well as featuring the latest and best in music from Australia and overseas, the festival also presents local arts and crafts and cuisine.

Albert Hammond Jr.
Official
Alex Lahey
Official
Amy Shark
Official
Angus & Julia Stone
Official
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
Official
Ben Howard
Official
Bully
Official
CHVRCHES
Official
Chromeo
Official
DMA's
Official
DZ Deathrays
Official
Dune Rats
Official
Franz Ferdinand
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Girl Talk
Official
Henry Rollins
Official
Hilltop Hoods
Official
Hockey Dad
Official
James Bay
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
Khalid
Official
Lewis Capaldi
Official
Lil Xan
Official
Lord Huron
Official
Lorde
Official
MGMT
Official
Marmozets
Official
Methyl Ethel
Official
Middle Kids
Official
Miguel
Official
No Mono
Official
Ocean Alley
Official
PNAU
Official
Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever
Official
Sampha the Great
Official
Soccer Mommy
Official
Stella Donnelly
Official
Superorganism
Official
The Avalanches (DJ Set)
Official
The Bronx
Official
The Wombats
Official
Tim Sweeney
Official
Towkio
Official
Vampire Weekend
Official
Yungblud
Official

