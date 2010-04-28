Starscape Festival 2010

Book tickets

Jun 05 - Jun 05 2010

Baltimore, Maryland (Ft. Armistead Park)

$59.50 (GENERAL) -$159.50 (VIP)

Starscape 2010 is the twelfth annual Starscape Festival, and will be held on Saturday June 5, 2010 at Fort Armistead Park in Baltimore, MD. The event features five stages of music and entertainment, mixing live acts, djs, and visual performances.

Other years
AK1200
Official
Borgore
Official
Cannon Boys
Official
Charles Feelgood
Official
Computer Club
Official
Craze & Klever
Official
DJ 2rip
Official
DJ Dan
Official
DJ Nysus
Official
DJ Sun
Official
Daedelus
Official
Damn Right!
Official
Dave Gee
Official
Dieselboy
Official
Dirtyphonics
Official
Disco Biscuits
Official
Excision
Official
Future Rock
Official
Headhunters INC
Official
Hot Pink Delorean
Official
Hyx & Houston
Official
Leko
Official
Lotus
Official
MC Messinian
Official
Mayhem
Official
Noahd
Official
Orchard Lounge
Official
Pretty Lights
Official
Proxy and Lantern
Official
Reid Speed
Official
Rusko
Official
Segway
Official
Seraph
Official
Sigma
Official
Subfocus
Official
Swarm
Official
Telepath
Official
Terry Mullan
Official
The New Deal
Official
Trace
Official
Trolley Snatcha
Official
Trouble & Bass
Official
Two Fresh
Official
Uncle Jesse
Official
Wolfgang Gartner
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Sigur Rós, photo by Nina Corcoran
Sigur Rós cleared in tax evasion investigation

While under investigation, assets totaling $8 million were frozen.

by March 16, 2018, 1:19pm
2 comments
Ultra Music Festival 2018

Ultra Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place during March in the city of Miami, Florida. The festival was founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and is named after the 1997 Depeche …

by April 28, 2010, 2:54pm
0 comments
Pickathon Music Festival 2018

Established in 1998, Pickathon is an independent, all-ages & family-friendly music festival hosted on Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, OR, just 30 minutes outside of Downtown Portland. Taking place over the course of four days in early August, attendees enjoy …

by
0 comments
Fever Ray announces first US show in eight years

The Knife’s Karin Dreijer is on the bill for this year’s Lightning in a Bottle festival in Bradley, California.

by January 16, 2018, 3:04pm
0 comments
Coachella’s 2018 Lineup: One Day Later

A closer look at this year’s highlights, lowlights, omissions, and potential guests.

by January 03, 2018, 12:48pm
5 comments
Sources: Eminem, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd to headline Coachella 2018

An official lineup announcement is expected in early January.

by December 20, 2017, 3:45pm
12 comments
Corona Capital Gadalajara 2018

The Corona Capital Festival has established itself as the most important international music gathering in Mexico. Since its birth in 2010, Corona Capital has grown with its public; created a unique space to gather the talent of emerging bands, acts …

by April 28, 2010, 2:54pm
0 comments
Rolling Loud Southern California Festival 2017

Rolling Loud Festival is one of rap’s premier music festival experiences. The festival was the brainchild of co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matthew Zingler, who began organizing shows under their concert production brand Dope Entertainment in 2010. The two created Rolling …

by
0 comments
Angel Olsen releases new rarities compilation, Phases: Stream/download

12 B-sides, demos, and rare tracks recorded over the last seven years.

by November 09, 2017, 11:05pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo