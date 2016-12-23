Summer Camp Music Festival 2017

Book tickets

May 26 - May 28 2017

Chillicothe, Illinois (Three Sisters Park)

$184.50 (3-Day)

Official Website

Summer Camp Music Festival’s first event in 2001 brought about 1,000 patrons to enjoy over 15 bands on two stages during the 2-day event at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL. Since, Summer Camp has transformed the grounds annually, welcoming in more fans, more fun and way more music. This event is now the host of more than 20,000 attendees and 100 bands on seven stages over three days (four if you make it to the Thursday Pre-Party). Summer Camp is the biggest event in the Midwest every Memorial Day Weekend.

Other years
A Tribe Called Red
Official
Amasa Hines
Official
Aqueous
Official
CBDB
Official
Destructo
Official
EOTO
Official
Eric Krasno Band
Official
Escort
Official
Figure
Official
Ganja White Night
Official
Hippie Sabotage
Official
Jaw Gems
Official
Keller Willians and Kwahtro
Official
Lukas Nelson and the Promise of Real
Official
Manic Focus
Official
Mike Gordon
Official
Moe.
Official
Nahko and the Medicine for the People
Official
Organ Freeman
Official
Primus
Official
Rezz
Official
Run the Jewels
Official
Slander
Official
Sunsquabi
Official
Tauk
Official
The Floozies
Official
The Infamous Stringdusters
Official
The Lennon Claypool Delirium
Rumored
The Marcus King Band
Official
The New Orleans Suspects
Official
The Werks
Official
The Wood Brothers
Official
Tommy Trash
Official
Trey Anastasio Band
Official
Twiddle
Official
Umphrey's McGee
Official
White Denim
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Osheaga Festival 2018

The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is a multi-day indie music festival in Montreal, Quebec, that is held annually at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Île Sainte-Hélène every summer. Over the course of several days, over 100 bands will take to the …

by December 23, 2016, 11:30am
0 comments
SunFest 2018
Win tickets to SunFest 2018

Incubus, Girl Talk, Billy Idol, Logic, Rae Sremmurd, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, and the beautiful West Palm Beach shoreline.

by March 01, 2018, 5:55pm
0 comments
The Cure’s Robert Smith to curate Meltdown Festival 2018

Smith calls the 10-day festival “the ‘must see’ event of the summer!”

by February 06, 2018, 9:50am
0 comments
10 Years and 10 Questions with David Wain

A decades-spanning journey from Shaker Heights to National Lampoon.

by January 24, 2018, 11:00am
0 comments
The 10 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of 2018

Legends and descendants unite to forge an unforgettable year for the genre.

by and January 11, 2018, 12:00am
7 comments
Bonnaroo 2018: A Once-Great Festival in Search of an Identity

Manchester, Tennessee is no longer the druggy, muggy jam band oasis it used to be.

by January 09, 2018, 6:35pm
8 comments
Summer Camp Music Festival 2018

Summer Camp is an music festival over Memorial Day weekend in Chillicothe, Illinois featuring an eclectic lineup, expansive campgrounds, late-night shows, live art, & much more!

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});

by December 23, 2016, 11:30am
0 comments
R.I.P. Warped Tour, 1995-2018

The adolescent punk rock festival is no longer sustainable in the music industry’s current environment.

by November 15, 2017, 3:02pm
2 comments
Wait! Music Festival Season Isn’t Over! Where to Catch the Biggest Headliners This Fall

Don’t put away the fanny packs and cutoffs just yet.

by September 11, 2017, 3:00pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo