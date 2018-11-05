Summerfest 2019

Jun 26 - Jul 07 2019

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Henry Maier Festival Park and Marcus Amphitheater)

Summerfest is an annual music festival held at the Henry Maier Festival Park along the lakefront in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The festival lasts for 11 days, is made up of 11 stages with performances from over 800 acts and over 1000 performances. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down June 26th-30th and July 2nd-7th. Summerfest attracts between 800,000 and 900,000 people each year, promoting itself as “The World’s Largest Music Festival”, a title certified by the Guinness World Records since 1999

Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Megadeth
Ozzy Osbourne
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

