Summerfest 2019

Roskilde Festival 2019 With more than 180 music acts in the line-up performing on eight stages and over 130,000 passionate music lovers gathered for a full week, Roskilde Festival is one of the most unique music festival experiences in the world. A position … by Alex Young

Colours of Ostrava 2019 Colours of Ostrava is an international, multi-genre music festival organized annually in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The festival’s lineup boasts over 450 acts across 21 open and covered stages, including concerts, discussions, theatre performances, films, workshops as well as art activities. … by Alex Young

Beale Street Music Festival 2019 One of America’s longest running music festivals celebrates its 42nd annual edition May 3rd-5th, 2019. Known for a broad diversity of talent and a wide spectrum of musical genres, the Beale Street Music Festival features 60 + artists on five … by Alex Young

Hurricane & Southside Music Festivals 2019 Hurricane and Southside are a pair of music festivals taking place every June in Germany. The festivals and their attendees are generally associated with the alternative part of mainstream music, although the festivals have become more and more mainstream over … by Alex Young