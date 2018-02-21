SunFest 2018

May 03 - May 06 2018

West Palm Beach, Florida (Flagler Drive)

$37 - $75

The 2018 edition of SunFest will be held May 3-6 along the beautiful, scenic Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach.

311
Rumored
Ari Lennox
Official
Billy Idol
Official
Cake
Official
DNCE
Official
Dreamers
Official
Girl Talk
Official
Grouplove
Official
Incubus
Official
KC and the Sunshine Band
Official
Living Colour
Official
Logic
Official
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Official
Malu Trevejo
Official
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Official
Nick Jonas
Official
PartyNextDoor
Official
Pitbull
Official
RDGLDGRN
Official
Rae Sremmurd
Official
SOJA
Official
Sir Sly
Official
Sublime with Rome
Official
Third Eye Blind
Official
Toots and the Maytals
Official
Zedd
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

