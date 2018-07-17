Surf City Blitz 2018

Surf City Blitz 2018Book tickets
Oct 27 - Oct 28 2018
Orange County, California (Huntington State Beach)
$49.50 (GA); $129.50 (VIP)
Surf City Blitz is a new 2-day destination festival featuring music from one of the greatest punk rock lineups in the history of California (including some of the biggest bands to come out of OC), along with Roland Sands Presents The Moto Beach Classic’s world-class motorcycle racing and more, on Saturday, October 27th and Sunday, October 28th at Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach, California.