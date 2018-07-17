Surf City Blitz 2018

Book tickets

Oct 27 - Oct 28 2018

Orange County, California (Huntington State Beach)

$49.50 (GA); $129.50 (VIP)

Official Website

Surf City Blitz is a new 2-day destination festival featuring music from one of the greatest punk rock lineups in the history of California (including some of the biggest bands to come out of OC), along with Roland Sands Presents The Moto Beach Classic’s world-class motorcycle racing and more, on Saturday, October 27th and Sunday, October 28th at Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach, California.

Surf City Blitz
Bad Religion
Official
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Official
Fear
Official
Mad Caddies
Official
Pennywise
Official
Rancid
Official
Social Distortion
Official
Suicidal Tendencies
Official
TSOL
Official
The Interrupters
Official
The Offspring
Official
The Wrecks
Official
Voodoo Glow Skulls
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
BROCKHAMPTON’s summer tour is back on

The hip-hop troupe previously canceled their touring plans following Ameer Vann’s sexual misconduct allegations and subsequent firing from the band.

by June 21, 2018, 11:53am
0 comments
Pusha-T DAYTONA Tour Fire Shirt Rapper Mic Governors Ball
Pusha-T announces summer tour dates

The DAYTONA Tour will feature support from Valee and Sheck Wes.

by June 20, 2018, 4:47pm
0 comments
Dave Matthews Band, photo by René Huemer
Dave Matthews Band share “Samurai Cop” from new album, Come Tomorrow

The band’s ninth album arrives in June and is supported by a massive US summer tour.

by May 10, 2018, 1:10pm
1 comment
Mastodon and Dinosaur Jr. announce North American tour dates

Two of music’s loudest and hardest-hitting rock bands will hit the road together beginning in September.

by April 30, 2018, 10:39am
0 comments
The Offspring (Debi Del Grande) and 311 (Philip Cosores)
The Offspring and 311 team up for co-headlining summer tour

The 29-date outing runs from late July through early September.

by April 09, 2018, 10:28am
0 comments
Who needs Coachella when you can go Back to the Beach?

The inaugural ska festival boasts a lineup led by Fishbone’s original lineup, Goldfinger with Travis Barker, Sublime with Rome, Save Ferris, and more.

by February 21, 2018, 10:49am
3 comments
Back to the Beach 2018

KROQ, Travis Barker and John Feldmann come together to announce Back To The Beach–a new weekend destination festival featuring some of the biggest names in modern ska, punk and reggae–debuting Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 on the sand …

by
0 comments
Jeff Beck, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, and Heart’s Ann Wilson announce Stars Align Tour

A healthy dose of classic rock on a warm summer evening doesn’t sound bad, eh?

by January 30, 2018, 3:40pm
4 comments
Primus and Mastodon announce 45-date co-headlining tour

The massive outing kicks off in May and runs through early July.

by January 29, 2018, 12:42pm
0 comments
Photos
Surf City Blitz
Submit your photo