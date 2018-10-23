SweetWater 420 Fest 2019

Book tickets

Apr 19 - Apr 21 2019

Atlanta, Georgia (Centennial Olympic Park)

$139 (GA); $400 (VIP)

Official Website

The SweetWater 420 Fest is an annual three-day craft beer, music and arts festival formerly held in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park. The Earth Day inspired festival features live music, local art, standup comedy, food trucks, craft beer tasting and a 5k. The 2019 festival goes down April 19th-21st.

Other years
Sweetwater 420
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Official
John Medeski's Mad Skillet
Official
Keller Williams' Grateful Grass
Official
Knower
Official
Moon Taxi
Official
Rebelution
Official
The Avett Brothers
Official
The Claypool Lennon Delirium
Official
Turkuaz
Official
Widespread Panic
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Tool
Tool announce 2019 Europe tour

The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.

by October 23, 2018, 11:06am
0 comments
As I Lay Dying
As I Lay Dying removed from 2019 Resurrection Fest lineup following fan backlash

As I Lay Dying’s re-grouping with singer Tim Lambesis has resulted in a major divide between fans.

by October 22, 2018, 10:59am
0 comments
Wilco Solid Sound 2019
Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival 2019

Solid Sound, Wilco’s Music and Arts Festival, returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts June 28-30, 2019. Conceived by Wilco and inaugurated in 2010, Solid Sound will again present Wilco as hosts and headliners and will feature an eclectic, …

by October 16, 2018, 10:38am
0 comments
Coachella 2019
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2019

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music and arts festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, located in the Inland Empire’s Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert. The 2019 festival goes down April …

by October 15, 2018, 1:35pm
1 comment
Megacruise
Inaugural Megacruise to feature Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament and more

The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles in October 2019, and make stops in San DIego and Mexico.

by October 10, 2018, 9:55am
0 comments
M3F Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

The Phoenix-based event promises Odesza, Empire of the Sun, Umphrey’s McGee, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Margo Price, and more.

by October 03, 2018, 12:00pm
0 comments
Miami’s III Points Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup

Featuring SZA, ASAP Rocky, Erykah Badu, James Blake, Tyler the Creator, Herbie Hancock, and more.

by September 25, 2018, 3:03pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
2 comments
KAABOO Texas coming to Dallas in 2019
KAABOO teams with Dallas Cowboys owners for Texas festival

2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

by April 06, 2018, 11:15am
3 comments
Photos
Sweetwater 420
Submit your photo