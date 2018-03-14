Sziget Festival 2018

Book tickets

Aug 08 - Aug 15 2018

Budapest, Hungary (Május 9. Park)

€ 179 - € 275

Official Website

The Sziget Festival is one of the largest music and cultural festivals held in Europe. It is held every August in northern Budapest, Hungary, on Óbudai-sziget, a leafy 108-hectare island on the Danube. More than 1,000 performances take place each year.

Other years
AURORA [NEW]
Official
Above and Beyond
Official
Arctic Monkeys
Official
Asaf Avidan [NEW]
Official
Bastille
Official
Blossoms
Official
Borgore
Official
BØRNS [NEW]
Official
Cigarettes After Sex
Official
Clean Bandit
Official
Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons [NEW]
Official
Delta Heavy
Official
Desiigner [NEW]
Official
Don Diablo
Official
Dua Lipa
Official
Everything Everything
Official
Fever Ray [NEW]
Official
Fink
Official
Gogol Bordello
Official
Goo Goo Dolls
Official
Gorgon City
Official
Gorillaz
Official
Joe Goddard
Official
KSHMR
Official
Kaleo
Official
Kendrick Lamar
Official
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Official
Kygo
Official
La Femme
Official
Lana Del Rey [NEW]
Official
Liam Gallagher
Official
Lianne La Havas
Official
Little Dragon
Official
Lykke Li
Official
Milky Chance
Official
Mumford and Sons
Official
Official
Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker)
Official
Nothing But Thieves
Official
Parov Stelar
Official
Petit Biscuit
Official
SG Lewis
Official
Sam Feldt
Official
Seasick Steve
Official
Seven Lions
Official
Shame
Official
Shawn Mendes
Official
Slaves
Official
Sofi Tukker
Official
Stormzy
Official
The Kooks
Official
The War on Drugs
Official
Ummet Ozcan
Official
Unknown Mortal Orchestra [NEW]
Official
WhoMadeWho
Official
Wolf Alice
Official
Yellow Days
Official
ZHU [NEW]
Official
Zara Larsson
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys announce 2018 North American tour dates

Marking their first such outing in four years, band will play shows in the US and Canada beginning in June.

by March 12, 2018, 11:13am
0 comments
Rock Werchter 2018

Rock Werchter is an annual music festival held in the village of Werchter since 1976 and is a large sized annual rock music festival. The festival takes place across four days, drawing over 150,000 people.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});

by March 14, 2018, 10:55am
0 comments
Field Trip Music & Arts Festival 2018

Field Trip Music & Arts Festival is a recurring event held annually in Toronto, Ontario, staged by Arts and Crafts Records.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});

by
0 comments
NorthSide Festival (Denmark) 2018

NorthSide is a music festival held every year in June at Ådalen in Aarhus, Denmark. Beside its goal of creating profit for its owners, the festival has a mission statement focused on innovation, sustainability, and user involvement.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);

by
0 comments
BoomTown Fair 2018

Boomtown Fair is a music and arts festival held near Winchester in England, with a capacity of around 60,000 people. Founded in 2009, the festival has an elaborate mythos, which is built upon each year and includes a town mayor, …

by
0 comments
Reading and Leeds Music Festivals 2018

The Reading and Leeds Festivals are a pair of annual rock music festivals that take place in Reading and Leeds in England. The events take place simultaneously over the August bank holiday weekend, sharing the same bill. The Reading Festival …

by
0 comments
Fuji Rock Festival 2018

Fuji Rock Festival is an annual rock festival held in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The three-day event features more than 200 Japanese and international musicians, making it the largest outdoor music event in Japan.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});

by
0 comments
Hinterland Music Festival 2018

Hinterland Music Festival, August 3 – 4, 2018, is two days of music curated for people who love both music and the outdoors. True to its name, Hinterland is held in St. Charles, a beautiful rural escape just outside Des …

by
0 comments
Arctic Monkeys announce preliminary 2018 tour dates

Coming in advance of a new studio album due out later this year.

by January 30, 2018, 12:23am
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo