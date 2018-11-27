Sziget Festival 2019

Aug 07 - Aug 13 2019

Bugapest, Hungary (Óbuda Island)

€ 299 (GA)

Sziget is one of the largest music and cultural festivals in Europe. It is held every August in northern Budapest, Hungary, on Óbudai-sziget (“Old Buda Island”). More than 1,000 performances take place each year. The 2019 edition takes place August 7th-13th.

Alma
Boy Pablo
CHVRCHES
Catfish and the Bottlemen
Ed Sheeran
Florence and the Machine
Foo Fighters
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Gang of Youths
Idles
Jungle
Kodaline
Maribou State
Martin Garrix
Of Mice and Men
Pale Waves
Parcels
Richard Ashcroft
Superorganism
Tamino
The 1975
The Blaze
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

NOS Alive 2019
NOS Alive Festival 2019

NOS Alive is a three-day music and arts festival which takes place in the Algés riverside, in Oeiras, Portugal. The 2019 edition of the festival goes down July 11th-13th.

by November 26, 2018, 12:12pm
0 comments
Pinkpop 2019
Pinkpop Festival 2019

The Pinkpop Festival is a large, annual music festival held at Landgraaf, Netherlands. Pinkpop is the oldest and longest running annual dedicated pop and rock music festival in the world. The 2019 edition takes place June 8th-10th.

by
0 comments
Punk Rock Bowling 2019 Poster featured
2019 Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival to feature Rancid, Refused, Descendents, The Specials, and more

The lineup for the 2019 festival has been revealed, with a who’s who of punk-rock acts on the bill.

by November 21, 2018, 1:22pm
0 comments
Reading and Leeds 2019
Reading and Leeds Music Festivals 2019

Reading and Leeds are a pair of annual rock music festivals that take place in Reading and Leeds in England. The events take place simultaneously over the August bank holiday weekend, sharing the same bill. The 2019 edition goes down …

by
0 comments
Oyafestival 2019
Oya Festival 2019

Øyafestivalen is an annual Norwegian music festival held in Oslo’s Tøyenpark. The 2019 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place August 6th-10th.

by November 05, 2018, 10:53am
0 comments
Slipknot unveil dates for 2019 European tour

The European jaunt gets started in early June with a headlining gig at Finland’s Rockfest.

by October 23, 2018, 12:10pm
0 comments
Sonic Temple Festival
New festival Sonic Temple to replace Rock on the Range in 2019

The three-day event will take place May 17-19 in Columbus, Ohio, as part of a new spring lineup of festivals from Danny Wimmer Presents.

by September 07, 2018, 1:52pm
5 comments
Slayer's Tom Araya
Slayer to extend final tour through at least the end of 2019

The legendary thrash metal band’s final trek will hit more regions next year.

by August 27, 2018, 10:02am
0 comments
Lykke Li "deep end" on Colbert video
Lykke Li announces North American tour, performs “deep end” on Colbert: Watch

All in support of her excellent new album, so sad so sexy.

by June 08, 2018, 11:46am
0 comments
