Taste of Chicago Music Festival 2018

Jul 11 - Jul 15 2018

Chicago, Illinois (Grant Park)

$18 - $50

Taking place July 11th-15th, 2018, Taste of Chicago presents a diverse mix of chart-topping national and international acts at the Petrillo Music Shell, including Brandi Carlile, Juanes, yasiin bey & Talib Kweli are Black Star, The Flaming Lips and George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic. The Bud Light Stage will feature five days of free programming with top local talent. Taste of Chicago takes place at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Archie Powell & The Exports
BJ the Chicago Kid
Black Star (Talib Kweli and Mos Def)
Brandi Carlile
George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic
Juanes
Le Butcherettes
Madame Gandhi
Martha Redbone Roots Project
The Flaming Lips
