Telluride Blues & Brews Festival 2014

Sep 12 - Sep 14 2014

Telluride, Colorado (Telluride Town Park)

$185 (GA)

The Telluride Blues & Brews Festival takes place in Telluride Town Park, a renowned outdoor music venue with breath-taking mountain peaks for a backdrop. At the heart of the venue is the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage, a small, humble wooden stage that has held the weight of legends over the years.

Amy Helm and the Handsome Strangers
Anders Osborne
Black Joe Lewis
Buddy Guy [NEW]
Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires [NEW]
Dumpstaphunk
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
Lee Fields & The Expressions
MoHead
Peter Frampton [NEW]
Rossevelt Collier & the Bayou Gypsys
Ryan McGarvey
Shakey Graves
The Lee Boys
The Meter Men [NEW]
The Robert Cray Band
The Slide Brothers
Violent Femmes
Zach Deputy
