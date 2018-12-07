The BeachLife Festival 2019

The BeachLife Festival 2019Book tickets
May 03 - May 05 2019
Los Angeles, California (Redondo Beach)
$209 (GA); $599 (VIP)
In a first-of-its-kind coastal event in Los Angeles, The BeachLife Festival will bring together more than 40 headlining touring bands and legendary musicians, California culinary stars, and multiple surf and skateboarding components for a three-day immersive experience celebrating Southern California beach culture. Running May 3-5, 2019 oceanfront in Redondo Beach, The BeachLife Festival will feature West Coast immersed live music, culinary delights, skate, surf, and iconic beach lifestyle offerings on the shore of one of Los Angeles’ most famed beaches.