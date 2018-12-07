The BeachLife Festival 2019

Book tickets

May 03 - May 05 2019

Los Angeles, California (Redondo Beach)

$209 (GA); $599 (VIP)

Official Website

In a first-of-its-kind coastal event in Los Angeles, The BeachLife Festival will bring together more than 40 headlining touring bands and legendary musicians, California culinary stars, and multiple surf and skateboarding components for a three-day immersive experience celebrating Southern California beach culture. Running May 3-5, 2019 oceanfront in Redondo Beach, The BeachLife Festival will feature West Coast immersed live music, culinary delights, skate, surf, and iconic beach lifestyle offerings on the shore of one of Los Angeles’ most famed beaches.

BeachLife Festival 2019
Rumored

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

BeachLife Festival 2019
