The Big Chill Festival 2010

Aug 05 - Aug 08 2010

Herefordshire, England

The Big Chill is an annual festival of alternative, dance and chill-out music and comedy, held in the grounds of Eastnor Castle during early August.

Other years
2020 Soundsystem
Official
Acoma
Official
Alice Russell
Official
Benji B
Official
Beth Jeans Houghton
Official
Broken Bells
Official
Caribou
Official
Chrome Hoof
Official
Clash DJs
Official
Cringe
Official
Easy Star All Stars
Official
Egyptian Hip Hop
Official
Errors
Official
Fat 45
Official
Fiction
Official
Fionn Regan
Official
Ganglians
Official
Goldhawks
Official
Gregory Isaacs
Official
High Contrast
Official
Hoochie Coochie
Official
Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions
Official
Hot Blood Soundsystem
Official
Howard Marks
Official
Husky Rescue
Official
I Blame Coco
Official
James Yull
Official
Joker
Official
Kelis
Official
Liars
Official
Lilly Allen
Official
Little Dragon
Official
M.I.A.
Official
Mad Professor
Official
Magnetic Man
Official
Martina Topley-Bird
Official
Massive Attack
Official
Maurice Fulton
Official
Metronomy
Official
Mike Patton
Official
Mount Kimbie
Official
Mr Scruff
Official
Mystery Jets
Official
Norman Jay
Official
Not Cool
Official
Ou Est le Swimming Pool
Official
Paloma Faith
Official
Patrick Wolf
Official
Peter Hook
Official
Phantom Limb
Official
Plan B
Official
Race Horses
Official
Roots Manuva
Official
Rye Rye
Official
Skibunny
Official
Steve Mason
Official
The Black Seeds
Official
The Boy Who Trapped The Sun
Official
The Bug
Official
The Chakras
Official
The Heavy
Official
The Magic Numbers
Official
The Phenomenal Handclap Band
Official
The Ruby Suns
Official
Thom Yorke
Official
Tinariwen
Official
Tinie Tempah
Official
Tomb Crew
Official
Villagers
Official
Wax Tailor
Official
We Have Band
Official
We Were Promised Jetpacks
Official
White Rabbits
Official
Zero 7
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

