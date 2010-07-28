The Big Chill Festival 2010

The Big Chill Festival 2010Book tickets
Aug 05 - Aug 08 2010
Herefordshire, England
The Big Chill is an annual festival of alternative, dance and chill-out music and comedy, held in the grounds of Eastnor Castle during early August.
Aug 05 - Aug 08 2010
Herefordshire, England
The Big Chill is an annual festival of alternative, dance and chill-out music and comedy, held in the grounds of Eastnor Castle during early August.
An investigation has been launched over three claims made against Bailey earlier this week.
Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Judas Priest, A Perfect Circle, and Megadeth are just some of the big name acts playing the Belgium festival.
The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba, Blood Orange, and Japandroids are also set to play the Chicago festival.
Veteran acts including Taking Back Sunday, Sum 41, The Used, Less Than Jake, and Reel Big Fish will take part in the touring festival’s final edition.
Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.
Smith calls the 10-day festival “the ‘must see’ event of the summer!”
St. Vincent, Feist, John Cale, Jeff Tweedy, Yo La Tengo, and Destroyer are also slated to appear at the UK festival.
Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne star in this family-friendly adventure.
The laid back track serves as a welcome break from Segall’s usual blast of distortion.