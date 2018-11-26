This is Tomorrow Festival 2019

May 24 - May 25 2019

Newcastle, England (Newcastle Exhibition Park)

This is Tomorrow is an open-air festival taking place at Spillers Wharf, Newcastle upon Tyne in May 2019.

This is Tomorrow Festival
Bad Sounds
Editors
Foals
Glasvegas
Kawala
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
Nothing But Thieves
The Pale White
The Vaccines
You Me At Six
Festival schedule is not released yet.

