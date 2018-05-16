Treasure Island Music Festival 2018

Oct 13 - Oct 14 2018

Oakland, California (Middle Harbor Shoreline Park)

$165 - $185 (GA); $325 - $345 (VIP)

Treasure Island Music Festival (TIMF), one of the West Coast’s most celebrated and beloved music festivals, is returning for its eleventh year with a weekend full of music and entertainment on October 13–14, 2018, at a brand new location — Middle Harbor Shoreline Park (MHSP) in Oakland, California.

Other years
Treasure Island Festival 2018
ASAP Rocky
Official
Alex Cameron
Official
Aminé
Official
Cigarettes After Sex
Official
Courtney Barnett
Official
George Fitzgerald
Official
Hiatus Kaiyote
Official
Jungle
Official
Laff Trax (Toro y Moi and Nosaj Thing)
Official
Lord Huron
Official
Moses Sumney
Official
Polo & Pan
Official
Pond
Official
Pusha T
Official
Santigold
Official
Serpentwithfeet
Official
Shame
Official
Sharon Van Etten
Official
Silk City (Diplo and Mark Ronson)
Official
Soccer Mommy
Official
Tame Impala
Official
U.S. Girls
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

