Treefort Music Fest 2019

Mar 20 - Mar 24 2019

Boise, Idaho (Various Venues)

$200 (GA); $365 (VIP)

Treefort Music Fest is an annual music and arts festival featuring nearly 400 bands plus film, art, comedy, yoga, and more across multiple venues in downtown Boise in March. The 2019 edition goes down March 20th-24th.

Treefort Music Fest
Anemone
Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light
Bad Bad Hats
Black Moth Super Rainbow
Black Mountain
Blushh
CHAI
Caroline Rose
Cedric Burnside
Cumulus
Cy Dune
Dan Deacon
Delicate Steve
Doe
Farao
KOLARS
Laura Veirs
Liz Phair
Low
Mandolin Orange
Mike Krol
Motherhood
Mt. Joy
Prism Bitch
Ric Wilson
Rubblebucket
Slow Caves
Stepbrothers
Sweet Spirit
The Bright Light Social Hour
The Mattson 2
The Suffers
The Total Bettys
Toro y Moi
Vertical Scratchers
Waker
Wilderado
Y La Bamba
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

