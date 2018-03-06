TRNSMT Festival 2018

Pitchfork Music Festival is a three-day independent music festival staged each summer by Pitchfork Media. The 2018 edition goes down July 20th-22nd at Chicago’s Union Park.
The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chaka Khan, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba, Blood Orange, and Japandroids are also set to play the Chicago festival.
Marking their first such outing in four years, band will play shows in the US and Canada beginning in June.
FIB Benicàssim 2018 will take place in Benicàssim, on the Spanish Mediterranean coast, between Valencia and Barcelona from July 19 to July 22.
Portugal. the Man, Vince Staples, Brockhampton, and Daniel Caesar also set to play Detroit festival.
The band will embark on a 16-date outing this July.
Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.
Smith calls the 10-day festival “the ‘must see’ event of the summer!”
Coming in advance of a new studio album due out later this year.