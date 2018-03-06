TRNSMT Festival 2018

Jun 29 - Jul 08 2018

Glasgow, Scotland (Glasgow Green)

£260 (5-Day Ticket)

TRNSMT Festival will return to Glasgow Green in 2018 and will be extending its music offering across two weekends from June 29th – July 1st and July 6th – 8th.

Arctic Monkeys
Official
Bas
Official
Blossoms
Official
CHVRCHES
Official
Confidence Man
Official
Courteeners
Official
Declan McKenna
Official
Dermot Kennedy
Official
Franz Ferdinand
Official
Friendly Fires
Official
Gang of Youths
Official
Hudson Taylor
Official
Interpol
Official
Island
Official
J Hus
Official
James Bay
Official
Jessie J
Official
Jessie Ware
Official
Kodaline
Official
Liam Gallagher
Official
Marmozets
Official
Miles Kane
Official
Nina Nesbitt
Official
Nothing But Thieves
Official
Pale Waves
Official
Queen + Adam Lambert [NEW]
Official
Sam Fender
Official
Sigrid
Official
Stereophonics
Official
The Darkness [NEW]
Official
The Killers
Official
The Magic Gang
Official
The Script
Official
The Temperance Movement
Official
Tom Walker
Official
Wolf Alice
Official

