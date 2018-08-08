Tropicalia Festival 2018

Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.
Plus, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Brandi Carlile, Moses Sumney, and more.
Rolling Loud Festival is one of rap’s premier music festival experiences. The festival was the brainchild of co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matthew Zingler, who began organizing shows in 2010. The two created Rolling Loud Festival in 2015 as a one-day …
Velorama is a three-day music, food and drink festival celebrating all things bicycle. The event takes place August 17-19, 2018
Float Fest is an annual music festival along the San Marcos River in San Marcos, Texas. The 2018 edition goes down July 21st and 22nd.
Outside Lands is a music festival held annually in San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Park. The festival is produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents, and Starr Hill Presents. The 2018 edition takes place August 10th-12th.
McFarland is accused of operating a sham business that sold “bogus” tickets for Coachella, the Grammys, and Super Bowl LII.
A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Modest Mouse, and Janelle Monáe also confirmed for the New Orleans festival.
Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.