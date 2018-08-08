Tropicalia Festival 2018

Book tickets

Nov 03 - Nov 04 2018

Long Beach, California (Queen Mary Park)

$199 (GA); $300 (VIP)

Official Website

Tropicalia is a new two-day music and taco festival taking place in Long Beach, California on November 3rd and 4th, 2018. The event is produced by Goldenvoice.

Tropicalia Festival
Albert Hammond Jr.
Official
Allah-Las
Official
BRONCO
Official
BadBadNotGood
Official
Cardi B
Official
Chicano Batman
Official
Cuco
Official
Devendra Banhart
Official
Empress Of
Official
Frankie Cosmos
Official
Homeshake
Official
Kali Uchis
Official
Los Angeles Azules
Official
Mac DeMarco
Official
Mazzy Star
Official
Mon Laferte
Official
Morrissey
Official
Natalia Lafourcade
Official
Nina Sky
Official
Omar Apollo
Official
Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes
Official
SWMRS
Official
Sports
Official
The Frights
Official
The Garden
Official
The Regrettes
Official
Tijuana Panthers
Official
Toro Y Moi
Official
Vundabar
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Life is Beautiful 2018
Life Is Beautiful Festival 2018

Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.

by July 31, 2018, 3:25pm
0 comments
Newport Folk 2018 Ben Kaye-Mumford and Sons 1
Newport Folk Festival 2018 Photo Gallery: St. Vincent, Mumford & Sons, Courtney Barnett, Jenny Lewis

Plus, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Hamilton Leithauser & Rostam, Brandi Carlile, Moses Sumney, and more.

by July 30, 2018, 10:56pm
0 comments
Rolling Loud Festival
Rolling Loud Bay Area 2018

Rolling Loud Festival is one of rap’s premier music festival experiences. The festival was the brainchild of co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matthew Zingler, who began organizing shows in 2010. The two created Rolling Loud Festival in 2015 as a one-day …

by July 19, 2018, 2:00pm
0 comments
Velorama Festival 2018
Velorama Festival 2018

Velorama is a three-day music, food and drink festival celebrating all things bicycle. The event takes place August 17-19, 2018

function myAdDoneFunction(spotx_ad_found) {
if(spotx_ad_found) {
console.log(‘Ad Loaded’);
}
else {
console.log(‘Ad not Loaded’);
}
};

by July 18, 2018, 9:42am
0 comments
Float Fest 2018
Float Fest 2018

Float Fest is an annual music festival along the San Marcos River in San Marcos, Texas. The 2018 edition goes down July 21st and 22nd.

by July 16, 2018, 4:27pm
0 comments
Outside Lands Music Festival 2018

Outside Lands is a music festival held annually in San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Park. The festival is produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents, and Starr Hill Presents. The 2018 edition takes place August 10th-12th.

function myAdDoneFunction(spotx_ad_found) {

by July 13, 2018, 4:48pm
1 comment
Billy McFarland ticket scam Coachella, Grammys
Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland facing new fraud charges for elaborate ticket scam

McFarland is accused of operating a sham business that sold “bogus” tickets for Coachella, the Grammys, and Super Bowl LII.

by June 12, 2018, 11:50pm
0 comments
Arctic Monkeys (Kimberley Ross), Childish Gambino (Ben Kaye), Marilyn Manson (Philip Cosores)
Voodoo Experience 2018: Arctic Monkeys, Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons to headline

A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Modest Mouse, and Janelle Monáe also confirmed for the New Orleans festival.

by June 05, 2018, 11:53am
2 comments
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beck, Mumford and Sons to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest 2018

Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.

by April 30, 2018, 11:41am
0 comments
Photos
Tropicalia Festival
Submit your photo