Ultra Music Festival 2018

Miami, Florida (Bayfront Park)

$379.95 (GA); $1499.95 (VIP)

Official Website

Ultra Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place during March in the city of Miami, Florida. The festival was founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and is named after the 1997 Depeche Mode album, Ultra.

Ultra Music Festival is held in Downtown Miami at Bayfront Park. It was a one-day festival from 1999 to 2006,[4] then grew into a two-day weekend event from 2007 to 2010. Since 2011, Ultra has taken place across three days (Friday through Sunday) during the month of March. The most recent edition of Ultra, in 2017, welcomed 165,000 people to the festival.