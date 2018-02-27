Ultra Music Festival 2018

Mar 23 - Mar 25 2018

Miami, Florida (Bayfront Park)

$379.95 (GA); $1499.95 (VIP)

Ultra Music Festival is an annual outdoor electronic music festival that takes place during March in the city of Miami, Florida. The festival was founded in 1999 by Russell Faibisch and Alex Omes and is named after the 1997 Depeche Mode album, Ultra.

Ultra Music Festival is held in Downtown Miami at Bayfront Park. It was a one-day festival from 1999 to 2006,[4] then grew into a two-day weekend event from 2007 to 2010. Since 2011, Ultra has taken place across three days (Friday through Sunday) during the month of March. The most recent edition of Ultra, in 2017, welcomed 165,000 people to the festival.

Adam Beyer [NEW]
Afrojack
Andy C
Armin Van Buuren
Axwell Λ Ingrosso
Azealia Banks
Benny Benassi [NEW]
Better Lost Than Stupid
Carl Cox
Cedric Gervais [NEW]
DJ Snake
Danny Tenaglia [NEW]
David Guetta
Dubfire b2b Nicole Moudaber
Empire of the Sun
Eric Prydz
Fedde Le Grand
Fischerspooner [NEW]
Flosstradamus
Frank Walker
GTA
Gabriel & Dresden
Ghastly
Hardwell
Hector
Hot Since 82
Infected Mushroom
J.E.S.u.S (Jackmaster, Eats Everything, Skream & Seth Troxler)
Jamie Jones
Joseph Capriati
Josh Wink
Joyryde
KAYZO
Kaskade
Keys N Krates
Lost Kings
Maceo Plex
Marshmello
Matoma
Modestep [NEW]
NGHTMRE + Slander
Nic Fanciulli
Nicky Romero
Oliver Heldens [NEW]
Pan-Pot
Paul Oakenfold
Pete Tong [NEW]
RL Grime
Rabbit in the Moon
Rezz
San Holo
Sasha & John Digweed
Slushii
Stephan Bodzin
Steve Aoki
Sub Focus
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Tchami X Malaa: No Redemption
The Chainsmokers
The Crystal Methood
The Wailers featuring Julian Marley
Tiësto
Valentino Khan
Virtual Self (Porter Robinson)
What So Not
