Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018

Seattle, Washington (Pioneer Square)

$65 - $160

Official Website

Upstream Music Fest + Summit is a three-day music fest where attendees can discover acclaimed national artists performing alongside rising stars from the Northwest and beyond. Our open campus in the heart of Seattle’s historic arts and entertainment district allows for serendipitous moments for fans and musicians alike, and our variety of ticket options means you can curate your perfect weekend of music.

The Sound Lot features sixteen artists playing across TWO stages—the Amazon main stage and the KEXP stage—as well as a variety of food, libations and activities to round out your fest experience. The Sound Lot is the perfect home-base for three days of endless music discovery in the heart of Seattle.

Head into the heart of Pioneer Square to one of our 15+ venues for showcases curated by Upstream and our Guest Curators including Consequence of Sound, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Sub Pop, Starbucks and many more. Along the way you could bump into your favorite local artist crossing Occidental Park or grab a drink next to the drummer you saw perform hours before—Upstream offers a diverse mosaic of musicians and styles, for a truly unique and personal attendee experience.