Upstream Music Fest and Summit 2018

Book tickets

Jun 01 - Jun 03 2018

Seattle, Washington (Pioneer Square)

$65 - $160

Official Website

Upstream Music Fest + Summit is a three-day music fest where attendees can discover acclaimed national artists performing alongside rising stars from the Northwest and beyond. Our open campus in the heart of Seattle’s historic arts and entertainment district allows for serendipitous moments for fans and musicians alike, and our variety of ticket options means you can curate your perfect weekend of music.

The Sound Lot features sixteen artists playing across TWO stages—the Amazon main stage and the KEXP stage—as well as a variety of food, libations and activities to round out your fest experience. The Sound Lot is the perfect home-base for three days of endless music discovery in the heart of Seattle.

Head into the heart of Pioneer Square to one of our 15+ venues for showcases curated by Upstream and our Guest Curators including Consequence of Sound, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Sub Pop, Starbucks and many more. Along the way you could bump into your favorite local artist crossing Occidental Park or grab a drink next to the drummer you saw perform hours before—Upstream offers a diverse mosaic of musicians and styles, for a truly unique and personal attendee experience.

BJ the Chicago Kid
Official
Bill Laurance
Official
Charlotte Day Wilson
Official
Craft Spells
Official
Cut Copy
Official
Dear Rogue
Official
Equiknoxx
Official
Five Alarm Funk
Official
Gret Grandpa
Official
Hot Snakes
Official
Jawbreaker
Official
Jean Deaux
Official
Kamaiyah
Official
Kyle Craft
Official
Little Dragon
Official
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Official
Lusine
Official
Map & Atlases
Official
Miguel
Official
Mirah
Official
Murder City Devils
Official
Overdoz.
Official
Pierre Kwenders
Official
Pomo
Official
SOL
Official
Sassyblack
Official
Selector Dub Narcotic
Official
Slow Corpse
Official
Smino
Official
Strange Ranger
Official
SuperDeluxeKyle
Official
Tacocat
Official
The Flaming Lips
Official
The Green
Official
The Helio Sequence
Official
The True Loves
Official
Tiny Vipers
Official
Valerie June
Official
Visible Cloaks
Official
Walker & Royce
Official
Y La Bamba
Official
Yukon Blonde
Official
Zola Jesus
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Upstream Music Fest + Summit reveals 2018 lineup, including Consequence of Sound showcase

The Flaming Lips, Jawbreaker, Miguel, Cut Copy, Little Dragon, Smino, and Jean Deaux are among the many acts scheduled to appear at the Seattle festival.

by March 15, 2018, 11:45am
0 comments
Sunflower Bean, photo by Ben Kaye
Artist of the Month Sunflower Bean on Growing Up on the Road and Creating Longevity

The Brooklyn trio’s sophomore album comes with the shrewdness for success.

by March 13, 2018, 11:30am
0 comments
Beale Street Music Festival: Authenticity Along the Mississippi

Here are about two dozen reasons to visit Memphis, Tennessee in the near future.

by February 28, 2018, 12:00am
0 comments
The Flaming Lips, photo by George Salisbury
The Flaming Lips add new dates to 2018 tour

New US, UK, and German shows have been added to the band’s itinerary.

by February 27, 2018, 1:41pm
0 comments
Size Doesn’t Matter: Why Festivalgoers Should Think Smaller

Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.

by February 09, 2018, 1:45pm
4 comments
Consequence of Sound to serve as guest curator for Upstream Music Fest 2018

It all goes down in Seattle during the first week of June.

by January 25, 2018, 5:55pm
1 comment
The Big Four Shuffle: All Hail the New Music Festival Kings

It’s time to start planning your year around these names.

by January 23, 2018, 12:00am
2 comments
Why Brand New and Others Didn’t Make the Year-End Cut

Three top music critics discuss a year full of allegations against bands they loved.

by December 06, 2017, 11:00am
17 comments
Riot Fest 2017 Festival Review: From Worst to Best

Jawbreaker, New Order, Paramore, and M.I.A. keep Chicago riotous.

by , , , and September 18, 2017, 6:17am
7 comments
Photos
Submit your photo