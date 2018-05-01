Velorama Festival 2018

Book tickets

Aug 17 - Aug 19 2018

Denver, Colorado (27th and Blake St.)

$50 - $200

Official Website

Velorama is a three-day music, food and drink festival celebrating all things bicycle. The event takes place August 17-19, 2018

Velorama Festival 2018
Cold War Kids
Official
Cults
Official
Glass Animals
Official
Hop Along
Official
Lo Moon
Official
Matt and Kim
Official
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Official
Slow Caves
Official
The Kills
Official
Vince Staples
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beck, Mumford and Sons to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest 2018

Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.

by April 30, 2018, 11:41am
0 comments
Lost Lake Fest 2018
Lost Lake Festival 2018

Lost Lake Festival takes place in Phoenix, Arizona from October 19-21, 2018. The event is put on by organizers of the Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);
});

by May 01, 2018, 6:01pm
0 comments
Arcade Fire and Florence Welch, photos by Philip Cosores and Robert Altman
Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Festival reveals 2018 lineup

Arcade Fire, Florence and the Machine, The Weeknd, Justice, St. Vincent, CHVRCHES, Death Cab For Cutie, and Santigold are among the acts set to hit Vegas this September.

by April 24, 2018, 1:42pm
1 comment
Smokin Grooves Festival
Smokin’ Grooves Festival 2018

Smokin’ Grooves Festival is a one-day hip-hop event put on by Goldenvoice. It goes down Saturday, June 16th, 2018 in Long Beach, California.

by April 21, 2018, 12:53pm
0 comments
Maha Music Festival 2018
Maha Music Festival 2018

The tenth annual Maha Music Festival will take place Friday, August 17th and Saturday, August 18th, 2018 at Stinson Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

by April 17, 2018, 10:39pm
0 comments
Santa Teresa Festival 2018
Santa Teresa Festival 2018

Santa Teresa Festival is a multi-venue festival taking place in the heart of Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada from May 18th-20th, 2018.

by April 11, 2018, 11:56am
0 comments
Live Nation Festival Passport 2018Live Nation Festival Passport 2018
Live Nation’s Festival Passport returns in 2018, offering access to 100 music festivals for one-time $999 fee

Only 2,500 GA passes and 100 VIP passes will be available.

by April 09, 2018, 12:12pm
1 comment
Serj Tankian and Deftones to headline Aftershock Festival 2018
Aftershock Festival reveals 2018 lineup: System of a Down and Deftones to headline

The lineup also boasts Alice in Chains, At the Drive-In, Incubus, 311, Slash, and more.

by
0 comments
Outside Lands Music Festival 2018

Outside Lands is a music festival held annually in San Francisco, California at Golden Gate Park. The festival is produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents, and Starr Hill Presents. The 2018 edition takes place August 10th-12th.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.display(‘acm-tag-COS_1_1_In_Article’);

by May 01, 2018, 6:01pm
0 comments
Photos
Submit your photo