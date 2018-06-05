Voodoo Music Experience 2018

A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Modest Mouse, and Janelle Monáe also confirmed for the New Orleans festival.
Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, announced their newest festival creation, Grandoozy, taking place September 14-16, 2018 at Overland Park Golf Course in Denver. This new three-day, multi-format festival featuring nearly 40 music acts alongside distinct culinary, craft …
The Long Beach, CA festival also promises Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, and more.
Agenda Festival’s one-day event is best described as a curated mall of pop-up shops dropped in the middle of a music festival. The one-day festival experience will include 500+ brand activations, limited edition product drops, art installations, panel discussions, skate …
Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.
Catch Arcade Fire, Chris Stapleton, The War on Drugs, Jason Isbell, and more in Alabama.
Coinciding with the band’s curation of Meltdown Festival and a 40th anniversary concert in London.
HAVEN Festival is curated by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner (The National), Claus Meyer and Mikkel Borg Bjergsø (Mikkeller).
They have teamed up to create new experiences from their own art forms, namely beer, food, art and music, bringing these …
2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.