Voodoo Music Experience 2018

Book tickets

Oct 26 - Oct 28 2018

New Orleans, Louisiana (City Park)

$140 (GA); $400 - $1250 (VIP)

Official Website

The Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is a multi-day music and arts festival held in City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Voodoo Experience has hosted more than 2000 artists and over one million festival goers during its existence. The 2018 edition of the festival goes down October 26th-28th.

Other years
Voodoo Music Experience 2018
21 Savage
Official
A Perfect Circle
Official
AJR
Official
AWOLNATION
Official
Albert Hammond Jr.
Official
Arctic Monkeys
Official
Big Thief
Official
Boogie T.Rio
Official
Childish Gambino
Official
Claptone
Official
Dorothy
Official
Elle King
Official
Frenship
Official
Goldlink
Official
Gryffin
Official
Highly Suspect
Official
Hippie Sabotage
Official
Jack Harlow
Official
Janelle Monáe
Official
Kayzo
Official
Lettuce
Official
Lizzo
Official
Marilyn Manson
Official
Martin Garrix
Official
Modest Mouse
Official
Mt. Joy
Official
Mumford and Sons
Official
Odesza
Official
Otto
Official
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Official
Ravyn Lenae
Official
Rufus Du Sol
Official
Shiba San
Official
Sofi Tukker
Official
Starcrawler
Official
Sunflower Bean
Official
The Coronas
Official
The O'My's
Official
The Revivalists
Official
The Suffers
Official
Third Eye Blind
Official
Thunderpussy
Official
Tinashe
Official
Tipper
Official
Tom Misch
Official
Troyboi
Official
Ty Dolla $ign
Official
Wallows
Official
White Repeaer
Official
Zeds Dead
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Our Recommendations
No comments
Related Articles
Arctic Monkeys (Kimberley Ross), Childish Gambino (Ben Kaye), Marilyn Manson (Philip Cosores)
Voodoo Experience 2018: Arctic Monkeys, Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons to headline

A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Modest Mouse, and Janelle Monáe also confirmed for the New Orleans festival.

by June 05, 2018, 11:53am
1 comment
Grandoozy 2018

Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, announced their newest festival creation, Grandoozy, taking place September 14-16, 2018 at Overland Park Golf Course in Denver. This new three-day, multi-format festival featuring nearly 40 music acts alongside distinct culinary, craft …

by
0 comments
Music Taste Good reveals 2018 lineup: New Order, James Blake to headline

The Long Beach, CA festival also promises Broken Social Scene, Santigold, Lizzo, Princess Nokia, Joey Bada$$, Sun Kil Moon, and more.

by May 10, 2018, 2:40pm
0 comments
Agenda Festival 2018
Agenda Festival 2018

Agenda Festival’s one-day event is best described as a curated mall of pop-up shops dropped in the middle of a music festival. The one-day festival experience will include 500+ brand activations, limited edition product drops, art installations, panel discussions, skate …

by June 05, 2018, 2:13pm
0 comments
Life is Beautiful 2018
Life Is Beautiful Festival 2018

Life is Beautiful is a festival held annually in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. The 2018 edition goes down September 21st-23rd.

by April 24, 2018, 2:37pm
0 comments
Sloss-Music-Festival
Win Tickets to Sloss Music & Arts Festival 2018

Catch Arcade Fire, Chris Stapleton, The War on Drugs, Jason Isbell, and more in Alabama.

by April 23, 2018, 2:20pm
0 comments
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure confirm plans for new music as part of 40th anniversary activities

Coinciding with the band’s curation of Meltdown Festival and a 40th anniversary concert in London.

by April 10, 2018, 10:17am
0 comments
HAVEN Festival 2018

HAVEN Festival is curated by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner (The National), Claus Meyer and Mikkel Borg Bjergsø (Mikkeller).

They have teamed up to create new experiences from their own art forms, namely beer, food, art and music, bringing these …

by June 05, 2018, 2:13pm
0 comments
KAABOO Texas coming to Dallas in 2019
KAABOO teams with Dallas Cowboys owners for Texas festival

2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

by April 06, 2018, 11:15am
3 comments
Photos
Submit your photo