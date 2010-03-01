Wacken Open Air 2010

Aug 04 - Aug 07 2010

Wacken, Germany

?39.90

Wacken Open Air is is one of the leading summer open air heavy metal music festivals. It takes place annually in the small town of Wacken in Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany.

Other years
1349
Official
Alice Cooper
Official
Amorphis
Official
Arch Enemy
Official
Caliban
Official
Cannibal Corpse
Official
Corvus Corax
Official
Crysys
Official
Despised Icon
Official
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Official
Edguy
Official
Ektomorf
Official
Endstille
Official
Ghost Brigade
Official
Grave Digger
Official
Ill Nino
Official
Immortal
Official
Iron Maiden
Official
Mambo Kurt
Official
Orden Ogan
Official
Primal Fear
Official
Slayer
Official
Snakebit
Official
Stratovarius
Official
The Devil’s Blood
Official
Torfrock
Official
U.D.O.
Official
W.A.S.P.
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

