Wacken Open Air 2010

The third installment in the band’s EP trilogy is currently being finished, according to Trent Reznor.
Pohoda is an open-air summer music festival in Slovakia, first organized in 1997 in Trenčín. It is the biggest Slovak music event organized annually. The current venue is Trenčín Airport.
The festival features alternative music, rock, pop, dance music, world …
Melt! Festival is one of the largest open-air electronic music festivals in Germany. The 2018 edition is scheduled for July 13th-15th. The festival takes place in Ferropolis open-air museum, near Gräfenhainichen.
“I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest!” says the metal legend.
Marking the final dates of the band’s “Global Spirit Tour.”
Hackett joins bandmates Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks in expressing interest for a comeback.
The first live performance of the Lullabies to Paralyze track in 12 years.
Plus, the heavy metal legends will support their 18th LP with a massive world tour.
Genesis singer/drummer visits Latin America for the first time in two decades.