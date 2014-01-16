Wakarusa Music Festival 2014

Jun 05 - Jun 08 2014

Ozark, Arkansas (Mulberry Mountain)

$164 (GA); $705 (VIP)

Wakarusa Music and Camping Festival is a four-day music festival held in early June at Mulberry Mountain near Ozark, Arkansas. The festival has been held annually since 2004. Named for the Wakarusa River, the festival was first held at Clinton State Park immediately outside of Lawrence, Kansas. It moved to its present location, just outside of Fort Smith and Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2009.

3LAU
Official
Adventure Club
Official
Alvin Risk
Official
Bassnectar
Official
Black Joe Lewis
Official
BoomBox
Official
Break Science
Official
Caroline Rose
Official
Cherub
Official
DJ Snake
Official
Dr. Dog
Official
EOTO
Official
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes
Official
Fortunate Youth
Official
Fruition
Official
Gigamesh
Official
Govinda
Official
Infected Mushroom
Official
Iration
Official
J. Roddy Walston and The Business
Official
John Butler Trio
Official
Keys N Krates
Official
Lettuce
Official
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Official
Mike Dillon's Band of Outsiders
Official
Minnesota
Official
Moon Hooch
Official
Moon Taxi
Official
Mountain Sprout
Official
Murder By Death
Official
Nahko and Medicine for the People
Official
Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers
Official
Orgone
Official
Ott.
Official
Papadosio
Official
Poolside
Official
Random Rab
Official
Reignwolf
Official
Robert DeLong
Official
Rusko
Official
STS9
Official
String Cheese Incident
Official
SuperVision
Official
The Dirty Guv'nahs
Official
The Flaming Lips
Official
The Floozies
Official
The Green
Official
The Hood Internet
Official
The Knocks
Official
The Magic Beans
Official
The Mowgli's
Official
The Pimps of Joytime
Official
The Revivalists
Official
The Silent Comedy
Official
The Weeks
Official
The Werks
Official
Tourist
Official
Treetop Flyers
Official
Umphrey's McGee
Official
Vintage Trouble
Official
Walk Off the Earth
Official
Wheeland Brothers
Official
Wick-it-the-Instigator
Official
Wild Child
Official
Wookiefoot
Official
Xavier Rudd
Official
heRobust
Official

Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

