Wakarusa Music Festival 2014

The Sziget Festival is one of the largest music and cultural festivals held in Europe. It is held every August in northern Budapest, Hungary, on Óbudai-sziget, a leafy 108-hectare island on the Danube. More than 1,000 performances take place each …
Rock Werchter is an annual music festival held in the village of Werchter since 1976 and is a large sized annual rock music festival. The festival takes place across four days, drawing over 150,000 people.
…
Field Trip Music & Arts Festival is a recurring event held annually in Toronto, Ontario, staged by Arts and Crafts Records.
…
With more than 175 music acts in the line-up performing on eight stages and over 100,000 passionate music lovers gathered for a full week, Roskilde Festival is among the most unique music festival experiences in the world. A position the …
NorthSide is a music festival held every year in June at Ådalen in Aarhus, Denmark. Beside its goal of creating profit for its owners, the festival has a mission statement focused on innovation, sustainability, and user involvement.
Neon Desert is a multi-day music festival held each year on Memorial Day weekend in El Paso, Texas. From the festival’s inception in 2009, Neon Desert Music Festival has continuously strived to be a yearly music event for El Paso …
The Reading and Leeds Festivals are a pair of annual rock music festivals that take place in Reading and Leeds in England. The events take place simultaneously over the August bank holiday weekend, sharing the same bill. The Reading Festival …
Hinterland Music Festival, August 3 – 4, 2018, is two days of music curated for people who love both music and the outdoors. True to its name, Hinterland is held in St. Charles, a beautiful rural escape just outside Des …