Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam 2018

Dec 07 - Dec 08 2018

Asheville, North Carolina (U.S. Cellular Center)

Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam will once again descend upon Asheville, NC for a weekend full of holiday spirit and cheer. Celebrating its 30th Anniversary, this year’s jam will expand to a two-night spectacular taking place Friday, December 7th and Saturday, December 8th at the U.S. Cellular Center, serving up another incredible line-up full of surprises and unforgettable musical pairings benefitting the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.

Christmas Jam 2018
Dark Side of the Mule
Dave Grohl
Eric Church
Gov't Mule
Grace Potter
Jamey Johnson
Jim James
Joe Bonamassa
Marco Benevento
Mike Gordon (Phish)
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Christmas Jam 2018
