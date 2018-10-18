Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam 2018

Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam 2018Book tickets
Dec 07 - Dec 08 2018
Asheville, North Carolina (U.S. Cellular Center)
Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam will once again descend upon Asheville, NC for a weekend full of holiday spirit and cheer. Celebrating its 30th Anniversary, this year’s jam will expand to a two-night spectacular taking place Friday, December 7th and Saturday, December 8th at the U.S. Cellular Center, serving up another incredible line-up full of surprises and unforgettable musical pairings benefitting the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.