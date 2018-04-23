We Love Green Festival 2018

Jun 02 - Jun 03 2018

Paris, France (Bois de Vincennes)

€ 99.00 (GA)

We Love Green Festival is an annual electro-pop music event that takes place in Paris. The event is organized with the aim of combining music and environmental advocacy.

Agoria
Baba Stiltz
Beck
Big Freedia
Björk
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Daphni
Dixon
Father John Misty
Honey Dijon
Ibeyi
Jamie xx
Jorja Smith
King Krule
Migos
Mount Kimbie
Nina Kraviz
Orelsan
Sampha
Superorganism
The Black Madonna
The Internet
Tyler the Creator
Yaeji
Young Marco
Festival schedule is not released yet.

Coming Soon!

Related Articles
KAABOO Texas coming to Dallas in 2019
KAABOO teams with Dallas Cowboys owners for Texas festival

2019 festival will be held at Jerry Jones’ AT&T Stadium.

by April 06, 2018, 11:15am
Beck, photo by Philip Cosores
Beck expands 2018 North American tour, including shows at MSG and Red Rocks

The veteran singer-songwriter will also visit Toronto, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City in continued support of his album, Colors.

by March 15, 2018, 12:22pm
Green Man Music Festival 2018

Green Man is an independent music festival held annually in mid-August in the Brecon Beacons, Wales. It has evolved into a 20,000 capacity 4-day event, showcasing predominantly live music, with additional events showcasing literature, film, comedy, theatre and poetry. 2015 …

by April 23, 2018, 4:25pm
Beale Street Music Festival: Authenticity Along the Mississippi

Here are about two dozen reasons to visit Memphis, Tennessee in the near future.

by February 28, 2018, 12:00am
Glastonbury Festival, photo by Maja Smiejowska
Glastonbury is banning plastic water bottles

When the UK festival returns in 2019, it will come with a new site-wide rule.

by February 19, 2018, 3:10pm
Size Doesn’t Matter: Why Festivalgoers Should Think Smaller

Boutique music festivals are the answer to this year’s homogenized slate of lineups.

by February 09, 2018, 1:45pm
Beck // Photo by Philip Cosores
Beck announces US tour dates for Spring 2018

Behind his 13th studio effort, Colors.

by January 31, 2018, 10:05am
Oya Festival 2018

Norway’s premier music festival Øya returns next summer to the beautiful Tøyenparken, Oslo from August 7th – 11th 2018. From humble beginnings, Øya has cemented its enviable reputation as one of the most critically respected events in the summer music …

by April 23, 2018, 4:25pm
Win tickets to Weezer and Pixies’ co-headlining tour

Five cities, five winners, two incredible headliners.

by January 24, 2018, 4:40pm
