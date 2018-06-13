We The Fest 2018

Afropunk Brooklyn will take place on August 25 & 26 at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park in Fort Greene. The 2018 version of AFROPUNK Fest continues to display one of the most exciting and inclusive lineups in the world. Headlining the …
Riot Fest is a multi-day music festival held annually in Chicago. Riot Fest specializes in rock, punk, alternative rock, and hip hop. Riot Fest is known for booking reunions, guest performances, and full album performances. The 2018 edition takes place …
Personal Fest is a multi-day festival held in Beunos Aires, Argentina. The 2018 edition of the festival is set for November 10th and 11th.
Offshoot events are held in Córdoba, Argentina and Asuncion, Paraguay in the lead up to the …
Summer Jam is the annual hip-hop fest held in East Rutherford, New Jersey and sponsored by New York-based radio station Hot 97FM. Normally held in June, the concert features the most popular acts that hip-hop and R&B have to offer …
Reportedly, poor ticket sales are to blame for the festival’s cancelation.
Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also confirmed for the 3-day California festival.
Kevin Shields says the band’s forthcoming live comeback act as a sort of deadline for new material.
Float Fest is an annual music festival along the San Marcos River in San Marcos, Texas. The 2018 edition goes down July 21st and 22nd.
The xx, St. Vincent, Glassjaw, The Breeders, Charlotte Gainsburg, and Destroyer (solo) are some of the other notable acts playing the Los Angeles festival.