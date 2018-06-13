We The Fest 2018

Jul 20 - Jul 22 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia (Jiexpo Kemayoran)

The ultimate South East Asian festival, We The Fest returns to Indonesia’s colourful capital of Jakarta for its fifth annual edition from July 20th-22nd, 2018.

Albert Hammond Jr.
Alt-J
Honne
James Bay
Lorde
Louis the Child
Majid Jordan
Maliq & D’Essentials
Miguel
Moon Boots
Mooner
Nick Murphy
Odesza
Party Favor
Petit Biscuit
Pijar
SZA
Semenjana
Seringai
The Neighbourhood
Vince Staples
What So Not
