Werchter Boutique 2019

Werchter Boutique 2019Book tickets
Jun 08 - Jun 08 2019
Werchter, Belgium (Festivalpark)
Werchter Boutique is a one-day festival taking place at Festivalpark in Werchter, Belgium. The 2019 edition goes down June 8th.
Jun 08 - Jun 08 2019
Werchter, Belgium (Festivalpark)
Werchter Boutique is a one-day festival taking place at Festivalpark in Werchter, Belgium. The 2019 edition goes down June 8th.
Coming in support of their new album, which drops Friday.
Taking place in the highly renowned Cultural District of Fort Worth and in partnership with the internationally acclaimed Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Fortress Festival will again offer music-lovers – both locally and from across the country – a …
Rock Werchter is four days, four stages with the biggest headliners, young talents, raging rockers, incredible singer-songwriters, new names and the coolest beats around. Rock Werchter books acts from all kinds of genres. In 2019 Belgium’s largest summer festival takes …
The band will kick off the European trek on June 2nd in Berlin, Germany.
The show is the first 2019 gig announced for Slipknot, who are planning a new album and tour next year.
The first batch of discs comes out in November 2018, followed by future releases in 2019.
The legendary thrash metal band’s final trek will hit more regions next year.
The show is being produced by one of the creators of “The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil”.
Plus, Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil reunite for first time since Chris Cornell’s death.