Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival 2019

Jun 28 - Jun 30 2019

North Adams, Massachusetts (MASS MoCA)

$149 - $179 (GA); $349 (FOTF)

Solid Sound, Wilco’s Music and Arts Festival, returns to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts June 28-30, 2019. Conceived by Wilco and inaugurated in 2010, Solid Sound will again present Wilco as hosts and headliners and will feature an eclectic, Wilco-selected musical lineup of indie, rock, jazz and more, as well as performances by Wilco members’ side-projects. “After almost two years off the road, we’re going to be so excited to be back on stage together,” says Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. “I can’t wait to have that feeling again.” In addition to the expansive galleries of MASS MoCA, the festival includes a fully programmed comedy stage, naturalist/outdoor activities that exemplify the spirit of The Berkshires, a broad variety of family activities, local food, craft beer and cider, and more.

Wilco Solid Sound 2019
Wilco [NEW]
Festival schedule is not released yet.

No comments
Wilco Solid Sound 2019
